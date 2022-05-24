https://sputniknews.com/20220524/zelensky-forces-putins-hand-by-accepting-billions-in-weapons-1095737650.html
Zelensky Forces Putin’s Hand by Accepting Billions in Weapons
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about whether Putin will be forced to mobilize troops to accomplish his security objectives, the assassination of an Iranian general in Tehran, and Democrats waging war on Elon Musk after the eccentric billionaire announced he’s voting Republican.
Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Zelensky Forces Putin’s Hand by Accepting Billions in WeaponsMohammad Marandi - Adviser to JCPOA Negotiations | Iranian General Assassinated in TehranTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Democrats Wage War on Elon MuskHarrison Rogers - Columnist | Democrats Wage War on Elon MuskIn the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about the US and Europe giving Ukraine billions in ‘aid’ to take out as many Russians as possible, whether Biden will pressure Zelensky to take back territory once Moscow declares victory, and if Putin will be forced to fully mobilize troops to attain his security objectives.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mohammad Marandi for a discussion about the group responsible for the assassination of Iranian general Hassan Sayyad Khodayari, the US refusing to give assurances to Iranian investors, and whether Biden is willing to accept the end of the unipolar world.In the third hour, Ted Rall and Harrison Rogers joined for a panel conversation on Elon Musk going to war with the Democrats, Biden’s disinformation board shuttering after widespread backlash, and whether Trump is still a suitable presidential candidate for 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
In the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about the US and Europe giving Ukraine billions in ‘aid’ to take out as many Russians as possible, whether Biden will pressure Zelensky to take back territory once Moscow declares victory, and if Putin will be forced to fully mobilize troops to attain his security objectives.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mohammad Marandi for a discussion about the group responsible for the assassination of Iranian general Hassan Sayyad Khodayari, the US refusing to give assurances to Iranian investors, and whether Biden is willing to accept the end of the unipolar world.
In the third hour, Ted Rall and Harrison Rogers joined for a panel conversation on Elon Musk going to war with the Democrats, Biden’s disinformation board shuttering after widespread backlash, and whether Trump is still a suitable presidential candidate for 2024.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.