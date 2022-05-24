https://sputniknews.com/20220524/woman-booted-from-depp-vs-heard-trial-after-claiming-actor-is-father-of-her-baby-1095740394.html
Woman Booted From Depp vs Heard Trial After Claiming Actor is Father of Her Baby
Woman Booted From Depp vs Heard Trial After Claiming Actor is Father of Her Baby
The trial has entered its sixth and final week, as millions across the globe are awaiting for the ruling. Johnny Depp's fans have even launched a petition... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-24T12:04+0000
2022-05-24T12:04+0000
2022-05-24T12:04+0000
johnny depp
amber heard
trial
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082652509_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_c8bdb2acdc8c7741bdf1968e6209945e.jpg
A woman from the audience at the Depp vs Heard trial got her 15 minutes of fame, making it into the news as she claimed Johnny was the father of her child.Depp said nothing in response but smiled and waved to her. However, deputies were less sympathetic; the woman was immediately escorted from the courtroom and prohibited from coming back.According to a Law & Crime reporter, who approached the woman afterwards, she said it was just a joke.Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, accusing her of defaming him in an op-ed published in The Washington Post in December 2018, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. And while she never named Depp directly, the actor says the op-ed ruined his acting career. Following the publication, he lost roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Carribean" franchises.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082652509_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_354b5f4e559b613b99d905f4d6945934.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
johnny depp, amber heard, trial, us
Woman Booted From Depp vs Heard Trial After Claiming Actor is Father of Her Baby
The trial has entered its sixth and final week, as millions across the globe are awaiting for the ruling. Johnny Depp's fans have even launched a petition, which has gathered 4 million signatures, demanding Warner Bros. fire Amber Heard from the upcoming Aquaman sequel.
A woman from the audience at the Depp vs Heard trial
got her 15 minutes of fame, making it into the news as she claimed Johnny was the father of her child.
"This baby is yours! Johnny, I love you! Our souls are connected!" she yelled at the Hollywood star, while holding an infant.
Depp said nothing in response but smiled and waved to her. However, deputies were less sympathetic; the woman was immediately escorted from the courtroom and prohibited from coming back.
According to a Law & Crime reporter, who approached the woman afterwards, she said it was just a joke.
Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million
, accusing her of defaming him in an op-ed published in The Washington Post in December 2018, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. And while she never named Depp directly, the actor says the op-ed ruined his acting career. Following the publication, he lost roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Carribean" franchises.