Woman Booted From Depp vs Heard Trial After Claiming Actor is Father of Her Baby

The trial has entered its sixth and final week, as millions across the globe are awaiting for the ruling.

A woman from the audience at the Depp vs Heard trial got her 15 minutes of fame, making it into the news as she claimed Johnny was the father of her child.Depp said nothing in response but smiled and waved to her. However, deputies were less sympathetic; the woman was immediately escorted from the courtroom and prohibited from coming back.According to a Law & Crime reporter, who approached the woman afterwards, she said it was just a joke.Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, accusing her of defaming him in an op-ed published in The Washington Post in December 2018, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. And while she never named Depp directly, the actor says the op-ed ruined his acting career. Following the publication, he lost roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Carribean" franchises.

