https://sputniknews.com/20220524/us-will-not-renew-russia-debt-payment-exemption-set-to-expire-on-may-25-treasury-says-1095749535.html
US Will Not Renew Russia Debt Payment Exemption Set to Expire on May 25, Treasury Says
US Will Not Renew Russia Debt Payment Exemption Set to Expire on May 25, Treasury Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not renew the existing general license that provided Russia with a range of exemptions associated with the debt... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-24T23:02+0000
2022-05-24T23:02+0000
2022-05-24T23:02+0000
us
russia
us treasury
debt
state debt
dollar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093794057_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1a00d09591aa8f00c9c5e059dc8dba12.jpg
"OFAC [The Office of Foreign Assets Control] will not renew the provisions of GL-9C issued pursuant to the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587, that expire on May 25, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. EDT [5:01 a.m. GMT]," the Treasury said in a press release.On May 27, Russia is due to pay its Eurobonds. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to the president, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. He added that current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics. Putin expressed an opinion that Russia is not going to isolate itself, and it cannot be strictly isolated in the modern world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220523/russia-needs-to-eliminate-dependence-on-western-goods-foreign-minister-lavrov-says-1095726941.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093794057_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be8397ddc85626e7f478bbdbcb4e0945.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, russia, us treasury, debt, state debt, dollar
US Will Not Renew Russia Debt Payment Exemption Set to Expire on May 25, Treasury Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not renew the existing general license that provided Russia with a range of exemptions associated with the debt repayment and will let it expire on May 25, the US Treasury announced on Tuesday.
"OFAC [The Office of Foreign Assets Control] will not renew the provisions of GL-9C issued pursuant to the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587, that expire on May 25, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. EDT [5:01 a.m. GMT]," the Treasury said in a press release.
On May 27, Russia is due to pay its Eurobonds.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy.
According to the president, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. He added that current events draw a line under the global dominance
of the West in both politics and economics.
Putin expressed an opinion that Russia is not going to isolate itself, and it cannot be strictly isolated in the modern world.