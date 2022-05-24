International
Ukraine 'Preferred to Forget' About Russia's Settlement Plan, Dmitry Medvedev Says
Ukraine 'Preferred to Forget' About Russia's Settlement Plan, Dmitry Medvedev Says
Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February, with President Vladimir Putin stressing that the goal is "to protect people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years".
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has stated that Kiev had “preferred to forget” about Russia's settlement plan on Ukraine.
Ukraine 'Preferred to Forget' About Russia's Settlement Plan, Dmitry Medvedev Says

09:34 GMT 24.05.2022
Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February, with President Vladimir Putin stressing that the goal is “to protect people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years”.
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has stated that Kiev had "preferred to forget" about Russia's settlement plan on Ukraine.
