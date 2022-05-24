https://sputniknews.com/20220524/ukraine-peace-talks-to-resume-title-42-stands-ginny-thomas--jan-6-and-ttp-revival-post-trump-1095729112.html

Ukraine Peace Talks to Resume, Title 42 Stands, Ginny Thomas & Jan 6 and TTP Revival Post Trump

A major, historic political upset in Australia over the weekend. The Labor Party defeated the Liberal Party, which is actually the conservative party, the...

the defeat is seen as a personal rejection of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is sometimes called the Donald Trump of Australia.

Peter Kuznick, Professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University in Washington, he’s an expert on 20th century history, and the author of many books, including The Untold History of the United States, and Beyond the Laboratory: Scientists as Political Activists in 1930s America. Dr. Kuznick joins the show to break down the latest developments in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said over the weekend that diplomacy was the only way the conflict was going to end. He said that fighting would remain stalemated and that diplomats from both sides had to start doing their jobs. But later in the day, he said that Ukraine would not, under any circumstances, cede territory to Russia.Mark Shmueli, is the immediate past chair of the Federal Bar Association’s Immigration Law Section, joins the show to talk about a court ruling that dropped on Friday night, a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the Biden administration from lifting a public health order that immigration officers have used to quickly expel migrants at the southwest border, including asylum-seekers.Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer,” and co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis joins the conversation to talk about a soon to be decision by British Home Secretary Priti Patel about whether or not to extradite Julian Assange to the United States, where he would stand trial in the Eastern District of Virginia, the notorious Espionage Court. They they talk about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife Ginny Thomas and her involvement in the January 6 security breach at the US Capitol.Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese. He's also a leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory joins the show to talk about the state of the economy. What’s happening with the stock market? Will the Fed continue to raise rates while the stock market continues to slide and Treasury bonds rally?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

