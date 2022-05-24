https://sputniknews.com/20220524/tucker-carlson-mocks-wine-mom-kamala-harris-for-acting-like-dyslexic-poet-in-her-speeches-1095746865.html
Tucker Carlson Mocks 'Wine Mom' Kamala Harris for Acting Like 'Dyslexic Poet' in Her Speeches
Tucker Carlson Mocks 'Wine Mom' Kamala Harris for Acting Like 'Dyslexic Poet' in Her Speeches
The vice-president grew increasingly notorious for her "word salad" speeches and a habit of laughing off serious questions – including ones regarding her own... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-24T18:36+0000
2022-05-24T18:36+0000
2022-05-24T18:36+0000
us
kamala harris
tucker carlson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095746527_0:0:2955:1663_1920x0_80_0_0_0133ec9355c61c9d971aa49eb6a69688.jpg
Fox News prime-time anchor Tucker Carlson has invented a new nickname for US Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her a "wine mom" as he criticised her latest public performance during a tour at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC.Carlson slammed the VP, joking that she has turned into a "kind of a freelance philosopher" and a "dyslexic poet with a limited vocabulary", who travels around the country and just "bombs around emitting words".The Fox News host noted that during 2020, Democrats effectively hid Harris’ competency behind a wall of praise over "inspiring first-ness". However, as soon as the election was over, the vice president revealed her true nature to the voters, Carlson suggested.Carlson alleged that the Biden administration tried to hide her ineptness by keeping her pre-occupied with different tasks, such as the crisis at the southern border, which the Republicans insist she failed miserably to resolve.Harris has been repeatedly criticised and mocked over her gaffes during previous public appearances, "word salad" speeches that had no meaning or made no sense, and her sudden bursts of laughter that look completely out of place at times, especially when reporters grill her on her own shortcomings.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095746527_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ec4df4637e31dbd1e8dbe782e017061.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
us, kamala harris, tucker carlson
Tucker Carlson Mocks 'Wine Mom' Kamala Harris for Acting Like 'Dyslexic Poet' in Her Speeches
The vice-president grew increasingly notorious for her "word salad" speeches and a habit of laughing off serious questions – including ones regarding her own performance in the high government post.
Fox News prime-time anchor Tucker Carlson has invented a new nickname for US Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her a "wine mom" as he criticised her latest public performance
during a tour at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC.
During her speech, Harris once again got her tongue in a twist, saying "When we talk about the children of the community, they are children of the community."
Carlson slammed the VP, joking that she has turned into a "kind of a freelance philosopher" and a "dyslexic poet with a limited vocabulary
", who travels around the country and just "bombs around emitting words".
The Fox News host noted that during 2020, Democrats effectively hid Harris’ competency behind a wall of praise over "inspiring first-ness". However, as soon as the election was over, the vice president revealed her true nature to the voters, Carlson suggested.
"So she gets elected in the country, wakes up the next morning and realizes, ‘Wait, we just elected a low-I.Q. wine mom as vice president’", he jibed.
Carlson alleged that the Biden administration tried to hide her ineptness
by keeping her pre-occupied with different tasks, such as the crisis at the southern border, which the Republicans insist she failed miserably to resolve.
Harris has been repeatedly criticised and mocked
over her gaffes during previous public appearances, "word salad" speeches that had no meaning or made no sense, and her sudden bursts of laughter that look completely out of place at times, especially when reporters grill her on her own shortcomings.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus