Tucker Carlson Mocks 'Wine Mom' Kamala Harris for Acting Like 'Dyslexic Poet' in Her Speeches

Tucker Carlson Mocks 'Wine Mom' Kamala Harris for Acting Like 'Dyslexic Poet' in Her Speeches

The vice-president grew increasingly notorious for her "word salad" speeches and a habit of laughing off serious questions – including ones regarding her own... 24.05.2022

2022-05-24

2022-05-24T18:36+0000

2022-05-24T18:36+0000

Fox News prime-time anchor Tucker Carlson has invented a new nickname for US Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her a "wine mom" as he criticised her latest public performance during a tour at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC.Carlson slammed the VP, joking that she has turned into a "kind of a freelance philosopher" and a "dyslexic poet with a limited vocabulary", who travels around the country and just "bombs around emitting words".The Fox News host noted that during 2020, Democrats effectively hid Harris’ competency behind a wall of praise over "inspiring first-ness". However, as soon as the election was over, the vice president revealed her true nature to the voters, Carlson suggested.Carlson alleged that the Biden administration tried to hide her ineptness by keeping her pre-occupied with different tasks, such as the crisis at the southern border, which the Republicans insist she failed miserably to resolve.Harris has been repeatedly criticised and mocked over her gaffes during previous public appearances, "word salad" speeches that had no meaning or made no sense, and her sudden bursts of laughter that look completely out of place at times, especially when reporters grill her on her own shortcomings.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

