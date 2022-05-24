International
https://sputniknews.com/20220524/quad-states-will-allocate-50bln-for-infrastructure-in-indo-pacific-region-japanese-pm-kishida-says-1095736139.html
Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region, Japanese PM Kishida Says
Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region, Japanese PM Kishida Says
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries — Australia, India, Japan, and the United States — have agreed to allocate $50 billion... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-24T08:29+0000
2022-05-24T08:29+0000
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
japan
fumio kishida
indo-asia-pacific region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/46/1047684611_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_15c7ba2e41cc3b2eb6ca25300f2bcb2e.jpg
The Quad Summit in Tokyo is only the second time that the leaders of the four nations have met in person, with the first in-person meeting having taken place at the White House last September.The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit is an informal strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as a consultative mechanism, launched amidrising tensions between Washington and Beijing to address the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
japan
indo-asia-pacific region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/46/1047684611_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42f79a4a5c7e6eb8e08ee8b022ef6072.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), japan, fumio kishida, indo-asia-pacific region

Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region, Japanese PM Kishida Says

08:29 GMT 24.05.2022
© Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov / Go to the photo bankUS dollars
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2022
© Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries — Australia, India, Japan, and the United States — have agreed to allocate $50 billion for infrastructure and investment in the Indo-Pacific region over five years, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

"The Infra-Pacific region's infrastructure and investment to receive $50 billion in additional assistance over five years," Kishida told reporters following a Quad summit in Tokyo.

The Quad Summit in Tokyo is only the second time that the leaders of the four nations have met in person, with the first in-person meeting having taken place at the White House last September.
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit is an informal strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as a consultative mechanism, launched amidrising tensions between Washington and Beijing to address the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала