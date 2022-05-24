https://sputniknews.com/20220524/quad-states-will-allocate-50bln-for-infrastructure-in-indo-pacific-region-japanese-pm-kishida-says-1095736139.html

Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region, Japanese PM Kishida Says

Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region, Japanese PM Kishida Says

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries — Australia, India, Japan, and the United States — have agreed to allocate $50 billion... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-24T08:29+0000

2022-05-24T08:29+0000

2022-05-24T08:29+0000

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

japan

fumio kishida

indo-asia-pacific region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/46/1047684611_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_15c7ba2e41cc3b2eb6ca25300f2bcb2e.jpg

The Quad Summit in Tokyo is only the second time that the leaders of the four nations have met in person, with the first in-person meeting having taken place at the White House last September.The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit is an informal strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as a consultative mechanism, launched amidrising tensions between Washington and Beijing to address the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

japan

indo-asia-pacific region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), japan, fumio kishida, indo-asia-pacific region