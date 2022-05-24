https://sputniknews.com/20220524/quad-states-will-allocate-50bln-for-infrastructure-in-indo-pacific-region-japanese-pm-kishida-says-1095736139.html
Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region, Japanese PM Kishida Says
Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region, Japanese PM Kishida Says
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries — Australia, India, Japan, and the United States — have agreed to allocate $50 billion
The Quad Summit in Tokyo is only the second time that the leaders of the four nations have met in person, with the first in-person meeting having taken place at the White House last September.The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit is an informal strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as a consultative mechanism, launched amidrising tensions between Washington and Beijing to address the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region, Japanese PM Kishida Says
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries — Australia, India, Japan, and the United States — have agreed to allocate $50 billion for infrastructure and investment in the Indo-Pacific region over five years, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.
"The Infra-Pacific region's infrastructure and investment to receive $50 billion in additional assistance over five years," Kishida told reporters following a Quad summit in Tokyo.
The Quad Summit in Tokyo
is only the second time that the leaders of the four nations have met in person, with the first in-person meeting having taken place at the White House last September.
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit is an informal strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as a consultative mechanism, launched amidrising tensions between Washington and Beijing
to address the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.