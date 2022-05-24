https://sputniknews.com/20220524/north-korea-records-nearly-3-million-fever-cases-death-toll-stands-at-68-reports-say-1095731572.html
North Korea Records Nearly 3 Million Fever Cases, Death Toll Stands at 68, Reports Say
North Korea Records Nearly 3 Million Fever Cases, Death Toll Stands at 68, Reports Say
North Korea Records Nearly 3 Million Fever Cases, Death Toll Stands at 68, Reports Say
2022-05-24T04:42+0000
2022-05-24T04:42+0000
2022-05-24T04:42+0000
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
north korea
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095475713_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_b75aa5d05c7af620a5bd1cace5846a74.jpg
The total case tally has topped 2.94 million, with more than 2.54 million recoveries (86.4 percent) and about 400,000 patients still receiving treatment.The death toll remains at 68, with the fatality rate at 0.002%.North Korea has implemented a "maximum emergency" virus control system since detecting its first COVID-19 cases in late April. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095475713_49:0:2780:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_206d0369a0ee3aeef5430903510231b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
democratic republic of north korea (dprk), north korea, covid-19
North Korea Records Nearly 3 Million Fever Cases, Death Toll Stands at 68, Reports Say
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea has recorded over 134,000 cases of unidentified fever believed to be COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, with the overall number of cases nearing 3 million, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The total case tally has topped 2.94 million, with more than 2.54 million recoveries (86.4 percent) and about 400,000 patients still receiving treatment.
The death toll remains at 68
, with the fatality rate at 0.002%.
North Korea has implemented a "maximum emergency" virus control system since detecting its first COVID-19 cases in late April. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.