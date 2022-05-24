International
North Korea Records Nearly 3 Million Fever Cases, Death Toll Stands at 68, Reports Say
2022-05-24T04:42+0000
2022-05-24T04:42+0000
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
north korea
covid-19
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095475713_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_b75aa5d05c7af620a5bd1cace5846a74.jpg
The total case tally has topped 2.94 million, with more than 2.54 million recoveries (86.4 percent) and about 400,000 patients still receiving treatment.The death toll remains at 68, with the fatality rate at 0.002%.North Korea has implemented a "maximum emergency" virus control system since detecting its first COVID-19 cases in late April. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
democratic republic of north korea (dprk), north korea, covid-19

04:42 GMT 24.05.2022
© AP Photo / Cha Song HoA schoolgirl wearing face mask, disinfects her hands before entering the Kumsong Secondary School No. 2 in the morning in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Nov. 3, 2021.
A schoolgirl wearing face mask, disinfects her hands before entering the Kumsong Secondary School No. 2 in the morning in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Nov. 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2022
© AP Photo / Cha Song Ho
