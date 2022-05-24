https://sputniknews.com/20220524/north-korea-records-nearly-3-million-fever-cases-death-toll-stands-at-68-reports-say-1095731572.html

North Korea Records Nearly 3 Million Fever Cases, Death Toll Stands at 68, Reports Say

North Korea Records Nearly 3 Million Fever Cases, Death Toll Stands at 68, Reports Say

North Korea Records Nearly 3 Million Fever Cases, Death Toll Stands at 68, Reports Say

2022-05-24T04:42+0000

2022-05-24T04:42+0000

2022-05-24T04:42+0000

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

north korea

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095475713_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_b75aa5d05c7af620a5bd1cace5846a74.jpg

The total case tally has topped 2.94 million, with more than 2.54 million recoveries (86.4 percent) and about 400,000 patients still receiving treatment.The death toll remains at 68, with the fatality rate at 0.002%.North Korea has implemented a "maximum emergency" virus control system since detecting its first COVID-19 cases in late April. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus.

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

democratic republic of north korea (dprk), north korea, covid-19