North Korea Fires Single Ballistic Missile Off Its East Coast - S. Korean Military
North Korea Fires Single Ballistic Missile Off Its East Coast - S. Korean Military

21:18 GMT 24.05.2022 (Updated: 21:34 GMT 24.05.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Being updated
If the launch is confirmed, it will be the 17th missile test since the start of the year by the North Korean military. Some of these launches, according to Pyongyang, were tests of supersonic missiles as well as ICBMs.
South Korea's military said North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile eastward on Wednesday, according to the Yonhap news agency.
Details of the test, such as altitude, range, and type of alleged missile, were not immediately known.
According to the report, the launch came amid concerns that North Korea could perform an ICBM or nuclear test to reinforce its military presence and strengthen national unity in the face of COVID-19 outbreaks and economic hardships.
In the previous launch earlier this month, a move considered by some as an attempt to diversify its nuclear delivery systems, the DPRK launched what was thought to be an ICBM and then an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile.
The purported missile test takes place only a day after US President Joe Biden concluded an Asia trip aimed at strengthening security alliances with Seoul and Tokyo. On Sunday, while in South Korea, Biden reportedly said that he was unconcerned about North Korea conducting nuclear tests while he is in Asia because Washington is prepared for anything and will respond to Pyongyang's actions.
