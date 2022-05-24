International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Mine Only Sea Gate to Black Sea in Kherson Port
Since the beginning of the special operation in February, Russian forces have eliminated 177 Ukrainian warplanes, 990 UAVs, 3,226 tanks and other armoured...
russia, ukraine, donbass
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Mine Only Sea Gate to Black Sea in Kherson Port

04:56 GMT 24.05.2022
