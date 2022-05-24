LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Mine Only Sea Gate to Black Sea in Kherson Port

Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue to advance in the special operation, with clashes occurring in the DPR settlements of Avdeevka, Novoselovka and Krasny Liman. At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territory of the Donbass republics.

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine amid the intensifying attacks carried out by Kiev's troops in the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia's op was launched to stop the eight-year-long war waged by Ukraine in Donbass. He noted that Kiev's attacks, which have claimed over 13,000 lives over the years, amounted to genocide and stressed that Russia's goal is the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.