Kate Moss to Testify in Depp v Heard Trial — Here's What She's Expected to Reveal

Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss is expected to testify in the Virginia court as the Depp v Heard defamation trial heads towards its culmination.Heard earlier recalled in court an incident dating back to March 2015, when Moss' sister Whitney Henriquez allegedly slapped Depp in the face out of fear that the actor might shove her down a staircase.However, Moss' testimony is likely to divert from Heard's view of the 2015 events, according to New York Post citing a source familiar with what the model is expected to say.The source particularly revealed to the outlet that Moss is going to recall an incident when she “was walking down some stairs in Jamaica. She was wearing flip flops and she slipped on the last two stairs. Johnny caught her and tended to her.”This story is unlikely to illustrate Heard's "scary interpretation of events", according to the outlet. Besides, Moss is reported to be sympathetic to Depp in the case.Depp and Moss dated from 1994 to 1997, and, according to New York Post, the model will underline in her testimony that the actor was never abusive towards her during their relationship.The blockbuster trial entered its sixth and final week on Monday, with the judge on track to wrap up the case before Memorial Day in the US. Depp sued Heard for defaming him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed and demanded $50 million. His ex-wife sued back and requested twice as much. Both accuse each other of domestic abuse.

