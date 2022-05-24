https://sputniknews.com/20220524/israeli-diplomats-advised-against-dealing-with-taiwan-amid-deepening-ties-with-china-1095745541.html

Israeli Diplomats Advised Against Dealing With Taiwan Amid Deepening Ties With China

Israeli diplomats have received government instructions advising them to avoid inviting Taiwanese colleagues to any events and against taking part in events organised by Taipei's representatives, Israeli broadcaster Kan has reported, citing a letter seen by journalists.The letter was reportedly drafted by the Foreign Ministry's Head of the Northeast Asia Department Hagai Shagrir and sent out urgently. It specifically cautioned the diplomats against inviting Taiwanese representatives to the events dedicated to Israel’s 74th Independence Day, the broadcaster said. The Israeli diplomats were also reportedly told to skip the events related to Taiwan’s Independence Day, which are to take place in October.The document allegedly specified that the country's diplomats are to avoid official or public meetings, although it apparently made no mention of discreet encounters with Taiwanese counterparts. One of Israel's diplomatic officials anonymously told Kan that the letter does not mark any changes to official policy regarding Taiwan.Israel does not recognise the independence of the island, which Beijing views as a breakaway province. However, Tel Aviv has maintained unofficial ties to Taipei for many years.At the same time, Israel is enjoying closer economic ties with China. The latter became the biggest source of Israeli imports in 2021 and is eyed by Tel Aviv as a potential partner to build a modern port at Haifa. The US reportedly objects to this project, but Tel Aviv is purportedly adamant to pursue it.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

