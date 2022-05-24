https://sputniknews.com/20220524/iranian-fighter-jet-crashes-near-isfahan-in-central-iran-pilots-reported-dead-1095733131.html

Iranian Fighter Jet Crashes Near Isfahan in Central Iran, Pilots Reported Dead

Iranian Fighter Jet Crashes Near Isfahan in Central Iran, Pilots Reported Dead

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. local time during a training session, the report suggests. 24.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-24T06:25+0000

2022-05-24T06:25+0000

2022-05-24T06:41+0000

iran

plane crash

plane crash

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

IRNA agency reported on Tuesday, citing authorities, that an Iranian Air Force F-7 fighter plane crashed in the eastern part of Isfahan province, killing both pilots. The warplane crashed around the Anarak area of Nain city. The cause of the the crash remains unclear at the moment.According to the report, the pilots were identified as Major Qassem Zamani and First Lieutenant Mohammad Javad Bai.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

iran, plane crash, plane crash