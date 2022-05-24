https://sputniknews.com/20220524/iranian-fighter-jet-crashes-near-isfahan-in-central-iran-pilots-reported-dead-1095733131.html
Iranian Fighter Jet Crashes Near Isfahan in Central Iran, Pilots Reported Dead
Iranian Fighter Jet Crashes Near Isfahan in Central Iran, Pilots Reported Dead
The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. local time during a training session, the report suggests. 24.05.2022, Sputnik International
IRNA agency reported on Tuesday, citing authorities, that an Iranian Air Force F-7 fighter plane crashed in the eastern part of Isfahan province, killing both pilots. The warplane crashed around the Anarak area of Nain city. The cause of the the crash remains unclear at the moment.According to the report, the pilots were identified as Major Qassem Zamani and First Lieutenant Mohammad Javad Bai.
Iranian Fighter Jet Crashes Near Isfahan in Central Iran, Pilots Reported Dead
06:25 GMT 24.05.2022 (Updated: 06:41 GMT 24.05.2022)
According to the report, the pilots were identified as Major Qassem Zamani and First Lieutenant Mohammad Javad Bai.