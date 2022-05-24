https://sputniknews.com/20220524/indian-singer-missing-for-12-days-found-buried-in-haryana-1095738101.html

Indian Singer Missing for 12 Days Found Buried in Haryana

The primary investigation revealed that the two accused, in their late 20s, were friends of the deceased singer. They had called her on the pretext of making a... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International

Delhi Police have arrested two persons on charges of murdering the Haryanvi-language singer named Sangeeta, also known as Divya Indora, who went missing on 11 May, an official said on Tuesday.The body of Indora, 29, was found buried near the roadside in Meham, a city in the state of Haryana.The police tracked down two suspects, Rohit and Anil, who worked in a financial company. They were subsequently arrested on 22 May.The senior official said, "During interrogation it was revealed the one of the accused picked her up from Delhi, drugged her and killed her on 11 May. Later, both the accused buried her on the roadside in the area, which falls under Meham Police Station."The police, meanwhile, have handed over the body to the deceased singer's relatives after her postmortem.

