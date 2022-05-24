https://sputniknews.com/20220524/indian-singer-missing-for-12-days-found-buried-in-haryana-1095738101.html
Indian Singer Missing for 12 Days Found Buried in Haryana
Delhi Police have arrested two persons on charges of murdering the Haryanvi-language singer named Sangeeta, also known as Divya Indora, who went missing on 11 May, an official said on Tuesday.The body of Indora, 29, was found buried near the roadside in Meham, a city in the state of Haryana.The police tracked down two suspects, Rohit and Anil, who worked in a financial company. They were subsequently arrested on 22 May.The senior official said, "During interrogation it was revealed the one of the accused picked her up from Delhi, drugged her and killed her on 11 May. Later, both the accused buried her on the roadside in the area, which falls under Meham Police Station."The police, meanwhile, have handed over the body to the deceased singer's relatives after her postmortem.
"We received a complaint from the victim Sangeeta's parents on 14 May that their daughter had gone missing, after which we began our probe," Dwarka District Deputy Commissioner of Police Shankar Choudhary told Indian news agency IANS.
