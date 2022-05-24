English Premier League Greenlights Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly's Consortium

https://sputniknews.com/20220524/english-premier-league-greenlights-sale-of-chelsea-to-todd-boehlys-consortium-1095746553.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The sale of the Chelsea football club to the consortium of American businessman Todd Boehly has been approved, the English Premier League (EPL) said on Tuesday.
“The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium. The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction,” the EPL said in a statement.
In March, the United Kingdom, in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, imposed sanctions on Russian businessmen, including Roman Abramovich, who owned Chelsea since 2003. Thus, the billionaire put Chelsea up for sale but he would not benefit from it.