Donbass Doctors Say ICRC and WHO Ceased to Supply HIV and Tuberculosis Treatment
Donbass Doctors Say ICRC and WHO Ceased to Supply HIV and Tuberculosis Treatment
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) allegedly ceased to supply HIV and tuberculosis...
The available stock of drugs will ensure the provision of medical care to tuberculosis patients until July, the letter read.According to the DPR authorities, up to 12,000 patients would be in jeopardy after the ICRC ceases deliveries of drugs for HIV/AIDS.Another letter to the LPR health minister said that "antiretroviral drugs for specific treatment of HIV/AIDS patients ... used to be provided through the humanitarian line of the ICRC." Though the relevant application was submitted this year, "nothing has been received so far," the letter read.
Donbass Doctors Say ICRC and WHO Ceased to Supply HIV and Tuberculosis Treatment

08:58 GMT 24.05.2022
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) allegedly ceased to supply HIV and tuberculosis treatment to the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), chief physicians from said in the letters to the local health ministers, obtained by Sputnik.

"Since 2015, the treatment of tuberculosis patients of all categories has been carried out exclusively through the supply of anti-tuberculosis drugs ... coming from humanitarian supplies through the ICRC. In 2022, there were no deliveries of anti-tuberculosis drugs," one of the letters to the LPR health chief said.

The available stock of drugs will ensure the provision of medical care to tuberculosis patients until July, the letter read.
According to the DPR authorities, up to 12,000 patients would be in jeopardy after the ICRC ceases deliveries of drugs for HIV/AIDS.
Another letter to the LPR health minister said that "antiretroviral drugs for specific treatment of HIV/AIDS patients ... used to be provided through the humanitarian line of the ICRC." Though the relevant application was submitted this year, "nothing has been received so far," the letter read.
