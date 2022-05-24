https://sputniknews.com/20220524/donbass-doctors-say-icrc-and-who-ceased-to-supply-hiv-and-tuberculosis-treatment-1095736631.html

Donbass Doctors Say ICRC and WHO Ceased to Supply HIV and Tuberculosis Treatment

The available stock of drugs will ensure the provision of medical care to tuberculosis patients until July, the letter read.According to the DPR authorities, up to 12,000 patients would be in jeopardy after the ICRC ceases deliveries of drugs for HIV/AIDS.Another letter to the LPR health minister said that "antiretroviral drugs for specific treatment of HIV/AIDS patients ... used to be provided through the humanitarian line of the ICRC." Though the relevant application was submitted this year, "nothing has been received so far," the letter read.

