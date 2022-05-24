https://sputniknews.com/20220524/china-embarks-on-biggest-diplomatic-outreach-in-south-pacific-while-warning-us-not-to-meddle-1095743137.html
China Embarks on Biggest Diplomatic Outreach in South Pacific While Warning US Not to Meddle
China Embarks on Biggest Diplomatic Outreach in South Pacific While Warning US Not to Meddle
Washington is concerned over China's moves in the region, both economically and now as a security provider. The US is worried over its continued dominance in... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-24T16:27+0000
2022-05-24T16:27+0000
2022-05-24T16:27+0000
china
wang yi
solomon islands
south pacific
indo-pacific
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
us
kiribati
australia
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083665927_0:270:2680:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_c0845dae9679cbd1b03f3ab5bea93953.jpg
China has announced that its Foreign Minister Wang Yi is due to embark on a ground-breaking tour of eight Pacific island nations to "enhance political mutual trust." He will be accompanied on his tour, which starts on 26 May, by a twenty-strong delegation.The minister is due to stop off at eight South Pacific countries during his week-long tour, including the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and East Timor. The announcement comes a month after Beijing secured a security pact with the Solomon Islands, triggering "serious concerns" among the US and its South Pacific allies.The trip also looks to stir economic ties between Beijing and the Pacific, with several agreements and investment proposals in agriculture and mining due to be signed.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin additionally said that the Second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting will take place in Fiji.The announcement coincides with the fourth annual summit of the Quad, a group consisting of India, the US, Japan and Australia, where leaders vowed to strengthen their cooperation with Pacific Island nations.From Tokyo, Quad leaders committed to providing economic prosperity and maritime security to Pacific countries, indicating growing unease at China’s "new vitality to the region's long-term development of bilateral relations." Qual leaders unveiled a $50 billion fund to sponsor “sustainable [and] demand-driven” infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday as part of these efforts.For his part, new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that leaders discussed China's recent security agreement with the Solomon Islands in the context of Beijing "seeking to exert influence in the Pacific” on Wednesday.Meanwhile, Beijing has warned the US of meddling in the sovereign decisions of South Pacific Island nations.China is currently funding several civilian infrastructure development projects in Kiribati and Vanuatu, with Chinese firms also expanding local airstrips to improve connectivity.In an attempt to rival China's growing presence, Quad, a group consisting of India, the US, Japan and Australia, on Tuesday announced $50 billion fund to sponsor infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific.The US and its allies accuse China of developing military infrastructure, an allegation Beijing has repeatedly denied.
https://sputniknews.com/20220524/a-new-and-complex-phase-quad-states-pledge-to-boost-ties-in-the-pacific-amid-china-tensions-1095732329.html
china
solomon islands
south pacific
indo-pacific
kiribati
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083665927_0:19:2680:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_c60b48794b7b752d22a16cb27626efe0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
china, wang yi, solomon islands, south pacific, indo-pacific, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), us, kiribati, australia, india
China Embarks on Biggest Diplomatic Outreach in South Pacific While Warning US Not to Meddle
Washington is concerned over China's moves in the region, both economically and now as a security provider. The US is worried over its continued dominance in the Pacific, where it maintains several operating bases, including the large Hawaii command post.
China has announced that its Foreign Minister Wang Yi is due to embark on a ground-breaking tour of eight Pacific island nations to "enhance political mutual trust." He will be accompanied on his tour, which starts on 26 May, by a twenty-strong delegation.
The minister is due to stop off at eight South Pacific countries during his week-long tour, including the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and East Timor. The announcement comes a month after Beijing secured a security pact with the Solomon Islands, triggering "serious concerns" among the US and its South Pacific allies.
The trip also looks to stir economic ties between Beijing and the Pacific, with several agreements and investment proposals in agriculture and mining due to be signed.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin additionally said that the Second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting will take place in Fiji.
"The development of friendly and cooperative relations between China and those countries serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the two sides, and contributes to peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region," Wang Wenbin explained.
The announcement coincides with the fourth annual summit of the Quad, a group consisting of India, the US, Japan and Australia, where leaders vowed to strengthen their cooperation with Pacific Island nations.
From Tokyo, Quad leaders committed to providing economic prosperity and maritime security to Pacific countries, indicating growing unease at China’s "new vitality to the region's long-term development of bilateral relations." Qual leaders unveiled a $50 billion fund to sponsor “sustainable [and] demand-driven” infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday as part of these efforts.
For his part, new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that leaders discussed China's recent security agreement with the Solomon Islands
in the context of Beijing "seeking to exert influence in the Pacific” on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Beijing has warned the US of meddling in the sovereign decisions of South Pacific Island nations.
China is currently funding several civilian infrastructure development projects in Kiribati and Vanuatu, with Chinese firms also expanding local airstrips to improve connectivity.
In an attempt to rival China's growing presence, Quad, a group consisting of India, the US, Japan and Australia, on Tuesday announced $50 billion fund to sponsor infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific.
The US and its allies accuse China of developing military infrastructure, an allegation Beijing has repeatedly denied.