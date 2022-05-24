https://sputniknews.com/20220524/biden-says-us-will-defend-taiwan-mcfaul-admits-us-lied-about-ukraine-nato-prospects-1095728880.html

Biden Says US Will Defend Taiwan; McFaul Admits US Lied About Ukraine NATO Prospects

KJ Noh, Peace Activist, Writer, Teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. President Biden was greeted by protesters on his diplomatic trip to South Korea. Also, we discuss the new Australian prime minister and whether the US empire will allow him to adjust course regarding his relations with China, and President Biden has stated that the US will defend Taiwan from China.Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the EU. Russia has cut electricity to Finland and the Baltics. Also, the UK is facing fuel poverty and a railway strike, and a British man leaves his family for a beautiful Ukrainian refugee after she lives with them for ten days.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. Rights groups are questioning President Biden's move to send troops to Somalia. Also, we discuss the effects of the US sending military aid to Nigeria for decades.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and author, joins us to discuss censorship. The House of Representatives has passed a new domestic terrorism law along party lines. Also, we look at the history of controversial public figure Nina Jankowicz and the upcoming UK decision on the extradition of Julian Assange.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vows revenge for the assasination of a top IRGC member. Also, Israel has chosen not to investigate the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.Attorney and voting rights activist Darryl Jones joins us to discuss domestic policy. Voting is surging in Georgia despite new anti-voting laws. Also, Bernie Sanders talks about AIPAC's effect on politics and Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux is backing legislation that could result in cuts to the social safety net.Carlos Castaneda, Immigration Lawyer, and Oscar Chacon, Co-founder and Executive Director of Alianza Americas join us to discuss immigration. A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from ending the use of title 42 immigration procedures.Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss US foreign policy. Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul admits that he views lying as a routine practice for US foreign policy. Also, former president George W Bush admitted that the US will not be bound by long term promises and obligations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

