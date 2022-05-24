https://sputniknews.com/20220524/biden-says-record-high-gas-prices-part-of-incredible-transition-us-going-through-1095738832.html

Biden Says Record-High Gas Prices Part of ‘Incredible Transition’ US Going Through

Following the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, the US and several of its allies cut off all imports of Russian oil... 24.05.2022, Sputnik International

President Joe Biden has argued that the current record-high gas prices in his country are part of America’s major transition from fossil fuels.POTUS then insisted that his administration’s actions helped “keep it [the gas prices] from getting worse — and it’s bad”.House Republican Steve Scalise was quick to respond by telling reporters that Biden is “saying the quiet part out loud now.” In an apparent nod to the Biden administration, Scalise added that “they’re causing you pain at the pump because it’s all part of their radical agenda.”He spoke as the national average for a gallon of regular gas in the US stood at $4.56 as of Monday, which is more than $0.40 higher than it was just a month ago.In some US states such as California, the average price for a gallon of regular gas has meanwhile already reached $6.06.While Biden previously tried to cast the price increases as the fault of Russian President Vladimir Putin, labelling high gas prices “Putin’s price hike”, the recent polls show that Americans aren’t buying it.A survey conducted by conservative pollster Rasmussen found that beliefs about the importance of rising gas prices were essentially unchanged since November 2021, but that a majority (51%) of American voters surveyed held POTUS responsible for higher fuel prices. Another 26% blamed oil companies for the price hike, while just 15% blamed Putin.

