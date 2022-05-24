https://sputniknews.com/20220524/biden-pours-more-money-into-ukraine-as-he-eyes-conflict-with-china-1095725826.html
Biden Pours More Money Into Ukraine as He Eyes Conflict With China
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss the recently passed $40 billion aid package sent to the government in Ukraine by the Biden administration and the administration’s prolonging of the conflict in Ukraine, the failure of the Democrats and Biden to secure anything for working and poor people while supplying weapons contractors with larger profits, the massive propaganda effort that is attempting to misrepresent the real stakes of the conflict in Ukraine and hide how much US support is propping up the Ukrainian effort, and the ultimate goal of the US to overthrow the Russian government and fight to the last Ukrainian.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba and Director of Geopolitical Economy Research Group to discuss what’s behind India’s recent decision to ban most exports of wheat, how rising wheat prices and the neglect of the needs of farmers has contributed to farmers withholding their crops to take advantage of rising wheat prices, how global capitalism has incentivised developing nations to export cash crops and imperil their food security, and how the US and NATO aggression in Ukraine has put the food security of developing nations in danger.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist Nathália Urban to discuss the troubling relationship between Elon Musk and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and the extractive policies that this relationship implies, why the Brazilian government is interested in courting Musk and what Musk wants to do with Brazil, the effect that this relationship will have on the politics of Brazil as Bolsonaro heads to a tough reelection campaign this year, and why Bolsonaro is particularly interested in Musk’s attempts to buy Twitter.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss Joe Biden’s recent comments stating that the US would respond militarily to a Chinese “invasion” of Taiwan, how this playbook seems like the one employed by the US before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine and why the US would repeat that tactic so soon, the censorship of dissident voices on social media and other venues restricting what information is approved and who can say it, the increasing liberal rebranding of censorship as a more benign action, and the massive transfer of wealth that has made new billionaires off of the backs of working and poor people during the pandemic.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
