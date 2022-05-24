https://sputniknews.com/20220524/biden-commits-to-defending-taiwan-militarily-1095729348.html
Biden Commits to Defending Taiwan Militarily
Biden Commits to Defending Taiwan Militarily
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including EU journalists challenging an RT ban in court, and Starbucks ending business in Russia.
GUESTMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | BLM Exposed, Self Victimization, and Inflation RatesTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | JFK Revisited, WWIII, and Other Deaths Surrounding JFK's AssassinationIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Frost about the food shortages in Europe, Marxism, and leftists who oppose war. Mark discussed the luxurious lifestyle of the BLM founders and the oppressed or oppressor mindset. Mark explained his analysis of America entering a depression and the actual inflation rate.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Secret Service, the CIA, and the globalist push for war with Russia. Tyler talked about his work researching the JFK assassination and the media's complicity in the JFK assassination. Tyler discussed the recent Michael McFaul video and the US public opinion changing on Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including EU journalists challenging an RT ban in court, Biden's commintment to defend Taiwan, and Starbucks ending business in Russia.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | BLM Exposed, Self Victimization, and Inflation Rates
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | JFK Revisited, WWIII, and Other Deaths Surrounding JFK's Assassination
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Frost about the food shortages in Europe, Marxism, and leftists who oppose war. Mark discussed the luxurious lifestyle of the BLM founders and the oppressed or oppressor mindset. Mark explained his analysis of America entering a depression and the actual inflation rate.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Secret Service, the CIA, and the globalist push for war with Russia. Tyler talked about his work researching the JFK assassination and the media's complicity in the JFK assassination. Tyler discussed the recent Michael McFaul video and the US public opinion changing on Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.