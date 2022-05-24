https://sputniknews.com/20220524/active-shooter-reported-at-texas-elementary-school-1095746169.html
Active Shooter Reported at Texas Elementary School
Active Shooter Reported at Texas Elementary School
According to area police, a gunman has been reported on the campus of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. 24.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-24T17:55+0000
2022-05-24T17:55+0000
2022-05-24T18:30+0000
us
school shooting
texas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News on Tuesday that one person had been shot and that the shooter afterward ran to the school and has barricaded themselves inside it. It is presently unclear where the shooting happened or whether a student or staff member of the school was the person shot. The shooter's identity is also unknown.The school is on lockdown, students are being transported to a nearby area for pickup, with their parents being directed there instead of to the school, the facility's Facebook page said. A spokesperson for the district told KSAT, an ABC affiliate in San Antonio, that the pickup site was Willie DeLeon Civic Center.The majority-Hispanic city of Uvalde is located about 77 miles west of San Antonio.The United States has seen nearly 200 mass shootings so far in 2022, including the massacre of 10 Black shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket last week by a white man who expressed white supremacist ideas.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, school shooting, texas
Active Shooter Reported at Texas Elementary School
17:55 GMT 24.05.2022 (Updated: 18:30 GMT 24.05.2022)
Being updated
According to area police, a gunman has been reported on the campus of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News
on Tuesday that one person had been shot and that the shooter afterward ran to the school and has barricaded themselves inside it.
It is presently unclear where the shooting happened or whether a student or staff member of the school was the person shot. The shooter's identity is also unknown.
The school is on lockdown, students are being transported to a nearby area for pickup, with their parents being directed there instead of to the school, the facility's Facebook page said. A spokesperson for the district told KSAT, an ABC affiliate
in San Antonio, that the pickup site was Willie DeLeon Civic Center.
"Please know at this time all campuses are under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The students and staff are safe in the buildings," the Uvalde school district said in a message sent to parents.
The majority-Hispanic city of Uvalde is located about 77 miles west of San Antonio.
The United States has seen nearly 200 mass shootings
so far in 2022, including the massacre of 10 Black shoppers
at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket last week by a white man who expressed white supremacist ideas.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...