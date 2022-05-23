https://sputniknews.com/20220523/white-house-reportedly-considering-rare-release-of-diesel-fuel-reserve-as-oil-price-crunch-1095728305.html

White House Reportedly Considering Rare Release of Diesel Fuel Reserve as Oil Price Crunch Continues

The release would come from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve, a 1 million barrel stash of ultra-low sulfur distillate (ULSD) diesel fuel created in 2000 to guarantee a supply of heating oil to homes in the country’s northeast.While the US boycott of Russian petroleum products hasn’t put much of a dent in the US’ supply of diesel fuel, the beginning of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine in February sent prices sky-high in Europe, which imports most of its diesel. According to CNN, when US suppliers began shipping diesel across the Atlantic to take advantage of the price hike, it created shortages in the US, which pushed up prices there as well.Diesel has hit an all-time average high price in the US, selling at a nationwide average of $5.58 per gallon in the week of May 18, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). According to AFP, that’s 75% higher than a year ago and 9% higher than a month ago. While most American cars don’t run on diesel, most American trucks and locomotives do, meaning higher diesel prices are likely to transition into higher operation and thus higher consumer costs - a key driver of the record-high inflation plaguing the US.However, Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNN the release wouldn’t accomplish much.By comparison, in March, the Biden administration ordered a massive release of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve of 1 million barrels of oil per day for six months in an attempt to curb rapidly rising petroleum prices, as supply had been very badly impacted by the boycott of Russian products.

