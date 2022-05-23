International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220523/watch-russian-artillery-landing-direct-hits-on-ukrainian-tank-1095719042.html
WATCH Russian Artillery Landing Direct Hits on Ukrainian Tank
WATCH Russian Artillery Landing Direct Hits on Ukrainian Tank
The Giatsint 152 mm Self-Propelled Gun is one of the Russian armed forces' most widely-used artillery pieces, as well as the military of the Donetsk and... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-23T14:03+0000
2022-05-23T14:04+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
tank
russia
artillery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095719359_73:0:1200:634_1920x0_80_0_0_c88e0683a653e288c1131eba65215a2a.jpg
The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video of a Ukrainian tank being destroyed by two direct artillery hits. The video shows the artillery, presumably the 2S5 Giatsint-S, firing several 152-mm shells and later drone footage of the Ukrainian tank, which the gun was targeting, as it manoeuvred between the fields and patches of the forest.As the tank was going to the forest to evade the shelling, it gets a direct hit in the front with the first and then the second shell. The first shell stopped the armoured vehicle in its tracks, while the second one set fire to it, with plumes of smoke emerging from the tank.In between the hits, at least one member of the tank's crew emerged from the vehicle before being blown away by the second explosion.The ministry did not elaborate whether these were Russian forces, or a unit of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) that operated the artillery. Nor did the ministry reveal the location where the tank had been hit.According to the latest statistics by the Russian Defence Ministry some 3,226 Ukrainian tanks have been destroyed over the course of Russia's special military operation, which had been launched on 24 February. The operation was ordered by President Vladimir Putin following a request for assistance from the authorities of the DPR and LPR. The president named demilitarisation and de-Nazification as the main goals of the special operation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095719359_214:0:1059:634_1920x0_80_0_0_0e979c37c20657086f4963ae2e2e6e2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, tank, russia, artillery

WATCH Russian Artillery Landing Direct Hits on Ukrainian Tank

14:03 GMT 23.05.2022 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 23.05.2022)
© Russian Defence MinistryScreengrab from a video of a Ukrainian tank being destroyed by artillery fire
Screengrab from a video of a Ukrainian tank being destroyed by artillery fire - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2022
© Russian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The Giatsint 152 mm Self-Propelled Gun is one of the Russian armed forces' most widely-used artillery pieces, as well as the military of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). The latter requested Moscow's assistance before 24 February, when the special military operation started.
The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video of a Ukrainian tank being destroyed by two direct artillery hits. The video shows the artillery, presumably the 2S5 Giatsint-S, firing several 152-mm shells and later drone footage of the Ukrainian tank, which the gun was targeting, as it manoeuvred between the fields and patches of the forest.
As the tank was going to the forest to evade the shelling, it gets a direct hit in the front with the first and then the second shell. The first shell stopped the armoured vehicle in its tracks, while the second one set fire to it, with plumes of smoke emerging from the tank.
In between the hits, at least one member of the tank's crew emerged from the vehicle before being blown away by the second explosion.
The ministry did not elaborate whether these were Russian forces, or a unit of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) that operated the artillery. Nor did the ministry reveal the location where the tank had been hit.
According to the latest statistics by the Russian Defence Ministry some 3,226 Ukrainian tanks have been destroyed over the course of Russia's special military operation, which had been launched on 24 February. The operation was ordered by President Vladimir Putin following a request for assistance from the authorities of the DPR and LPR. The president named demilitarisation and de-Nazification as the main goals of the special operation.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала