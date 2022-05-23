https://sputniknews.com/20220523/watch-russian-artillery-landing-direct-hits-on-ukrainian-tank-1095719042.html

WATCH Russian Artillery Landing Direct Hits on Ukrainian Tank

WATCH Russian Artillery Landing Direct Hits on Ukrainian Tank

The Giatsint 152 mm Self-Propelled Gun is one of the Russian armed forces' most widely-used artillery pieces, as well as the military of the Donetsk and... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Defence Ministry has released a video of a Ukrainian tank being destroyed by two direct artillery hits. The video shows the artillery, presumably the 2S5 Giatsint-S, firing several 152-mm shells and later drone footage of the Ukrainian tank, which the gun was targeting, as it manoeuvred between the fields and patches of the forest.As the tank was going to the forest to evade the shelling, it gets a direct hit in the front with the first and then the second shell. The first shell stopped the armoured vehicle in its tracks, while the second one set fire to it, with plumes of smoke emerging from the tank.In between the hits, at least one member of the tank's crew emerged from the vehicle before being blown away by the second explosion.The ministry did not elaborate whether these were Russian forces, or a unit of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) that operated the artillery. Nor did the ministry reveal the location where the tank had been hit.According to the latest statistics by the Russian Defence Ministry some 3,226 Ukrainian tanks have been destroyed over the course of Russia's special military operation, which had been launched on 24 February. The operation was ordered by President Vladimir Putin following a request for assistance from the authorities of the DPR and LPR. The president named demilitarisation and de-Nazification as the main goals of the special operation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

