Ten-Storey Building Collapses in Iran Killing One and Injuring Four, Reports Say
At least four rescue teams were dispatched to the site of the incident, according to the Red Crescent in Khuzestan province. 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
The ten-storey "Metropole" commercial building collapsed in the city of Abadan in Iran on Monday, according to Tasnim news agency. Amiri Street was cordoned off, and people were evacuated from the area due to safety concerns.A video purportedly depicting the aftermath of the collapse is circulating online, showing emergency services working at the site of the catastrophe.According to the governor of Abadan, the building was under construction, and the emergency services suggested there were residential units in the complex. However, the number of casualties remains unclear.
09:40 GMT 23.05.2022 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 23.05.2022)
