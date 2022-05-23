https://sputniknews.com/20220523/severed-head-of-missing-lawmaker-found-in-nigerian-park-1095724833.html

Severed Head of Missing Lawmaker Found in Nigerian Park

Several Nigerian soldiers were killed earlier this month in Imo state, with authorities accusing a local banned group of separatists of committing the murders. 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

Police of Nigeria's Anambra state have reported finding a severed head of a local lawmaker who earlier went missing - Okechukwu Okoye. His head was found in a park, police said. There has been no further information regarding the rest of the remains.In an attempt to catch the murderers, the state governor issued a $24,000 reward for information about the attackers.Okoye went missing on 15 May along with his aide in Anambra state in the country's southeast. The local ethnic group, called Igbo, and its banned group - Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) – have been repeatedly accused by the government of organising killings of officials and military.Earlier in May, the Nigerian authorities accused IPOB of killing and beheading two servicemen in nearby Imo state. IBOP itself denies being responsible.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

