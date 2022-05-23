International
'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Double the Size of World’s Tallest Skyscraper Heads Towards Earth
'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Double the Size of World's Tallest Skyscraper Heads Towards Earth
Burj Khalifa is the world's highest building, towering above the Emirati city of Dubai at 828 metres in height. 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
An asteroid bigger that the world's highest building is hurling towards Earth, NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has confirmed. The huge asteroid, named 7335 (1989 JA), is estimated to be some 1.8 kilometres in diameter, twice as big as Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper. NASA has dubbed the asteroid as "potentially hazardous", but it seems that our planet is unlikely to be harmed. The mammoth asteroids looks set to miss Earth by about four million kilometres, roughly ten times the distance between our planet and the moon. However, should the asteroid change its orbit or route, it could inflict huge damage to Earth. Astronomers estimate that “potentially hazardous” asteroids hit Earth once every 300 years. 7335 (1989 JA) will make its closest approach to our planet on Friday around 14:26 GMT. With its massive size that eclipses Earth’s most touted tower, the asteroid will become the largest object to pass us this year.
14:58 GMT 23.05.2022
© NASAArtistic illustration of an asteroid flying by Earth
Artistic illustration of an asteroid flying by Earth - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2022
© NASA
Burj Khalifa is the world's highest building, towering above the Emirati city of Dubai at 828 metres in height.
An asteroid bigger that the world's highest building is hurling towards Earth, NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has confirmed.
The huge asteroid, named 7335 (1989 JA), is estimated to be some 1.8 kilometres in diameter, twice as big as Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper. NASA has dubbed the asteroid as "potentially hazardous", but it seems that our planet is unlikely to be harmed.
The mammoth asteroids looks set to miss Earth by about four million kilometres, roughly ten times the distance between our planet and the moon. However, should the asteroid change its orbit or route, it could inflict huge damage to Earth.
Astronomers estimate that "potentially hazardous" asteroids hit Earth once every 300 years. 7335 (1989 JA) will make its closest approach to our planet on Friday around 14:26 GMT.
With its massive size that eclipses Earth's most touted tower, the asteroid will become the largest object to pass us this year.
