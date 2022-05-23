https://sputniknews.com/20220523/new-york-city-mayor-declares-emergency-over-shortage-of-baby-formula-1095713605.html

New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shortage of Baby Formula

New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shortage of Baby Formula

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to the shortage of infant formula, seeking... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T09:19+0000

2022-05-23T09:19+0000

2022-05-23T09:19+0000

us

new york city

new york

baby formula

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095552930_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7ce75470f2b69020477c50bdcf38c6b.jpg

Shortages of infant formula across the United States emerged after Abbott's production line in Michigan closed down over bacterial contamination in February. The plant supplied about one-quarter of the entire US demand in baby formula.According to Adams, the emergency executive order will allow to "crack down on any retailer looking to capitalise on this crisis by jacking up prices on this essential good".Meanwhile, deputy mayor for health Anne Williams-Isom said that the measure seeks to ensure that all city agencies can apply every tool possible to provide infant formula to those who need it.Last week, the Biden administration invoked the Defence Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product. Since then, at least 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of infant formula have been transported from Switzerland to Indiana to help alleviate the shortages.

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, new york city, new york, baby formula