Over the past day only, Russian forces targeted 583 Ukrainian troop and military equipment concentration areas, 41 command posts, and 76 artillery and mortar units, including three Grad MLRS batteries, the ministry of defence stated.
Russian and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special op in Ukraine. Meanwhile, they are also engaged in demining territory around the Azovstal plant in Mariupol following the surrender of Ukrainian radicals.
Over the weekend, the Russian and Donbass forces completely seized the compound, and a total of 2,439 Ukrainian soldiers and Azov neo-Nazi fighters laid down their arms.
