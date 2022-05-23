International
Breaking News: Biden Vows Military Response From US if China Invades Taiwan
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement in Kherson Region, Killing Two Civilians
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement in Kherson Region, Killing Two Civilians
Over the past day only, Russian forces targeted 583 Ukrainian troop and military equipment concentration areas, 41 command posts, and 76 artillery and mortar... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
russia
ukraine
donbass
ukraine
donbass
russia, ukraine, donbass
Ukrainian 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad fires rocket during a military exercise at a shooting range close to Devichiki in the Kiev region on October 28, 2016

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement in Kherson Region, Killing Two Civilians

04:58 GMT 23.05.2022 (Updated: 04:59 GMT 23.05.2022)
Over the past day only, Russian forces targeted 583 Ukrainian troop and military equipment concentration areas, 41 command posts, and 76 artillery and mortar units, including three Grad MLRS batteries, the ministry of defence stated.
Russian and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special op in Ukraine. Meanwhile, they are also engaged in demining territory around the Azovstal plant in Mariupol following the surrender of Ukrainian radicals.
Over the weekend, the Russian and Donbass forces completely seized the compound, and a total of 2,439 Ukrainian soldiers and Azov neo-Nazi fighters laid down their arms.
04:59 GMT 23.05.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement in Kherson Region, Killing Two Civilians
