https://sputniknews.com/20220523/jason-momoa-undergoing-mri-amid-fast-x-shooting-shocks-fans-1095716214.html
Jason Momoa Undergoing MRI Amid 'Fast X' Shooting Shocks Fans
Jason Momoa Undergoing MRI Amid 'Fast X' Shooting Shocks Fans
Jason Momoa is known for usually doing his own stunts, even when they seem to be quite risky. Sometimes, however, he opts to let his stunt double, actor Kim... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-23T11:19+0000
2022-05-23T11:19+0000
2022-05-23T11:19+0000
viral
society
jason momoa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095716429_0:195:3078:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_87bea13a5344ec68e03c9f98321b9fca.jpg
Actor Jason Momoa appears to have sparked concerns among his fans after posting a picture on his Instagram* that showed him undergoing an MRI.He did not clarify the reason for undergoing the procedure, nor did he reveal how it is going to affect the ongoing shooting of the 'Fast & Furious' sequel.Fans were quick to flock to his comment section, wishing Momoa a speedy recovery and sending "healing vibes".While it's unclear what exactly led to Momoa getting an MRI, he did frequently boast about doing his own stunts. Particularly, he has recently been spotted filming a motorcycle chase scene in Rome.Momoa's character in 'Fast X' remains nameless as of now, but the actor teased that he got to play a villain. He described his character to Entertainment Tonight as a "very flamboyant bad boy" with a "little panache".The Hawaii-born actor also shed light on the injuries he suffered when filming the Aquaman sequel, revealing on the Ellen show that he "messed up" his eyes after getting "something in it that kinda cut it up" which resulted in him having surgery.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095716429_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05051b6746ddf22d417f2e729e50ec4f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, society, jason momoa
Jason Momoa Undergoing MRI Amid 'Fast X' Shooting Shocks Fans
Jason Momoa is known for usually doing his own stunts, even when they seem to be quite risky. Sometimes, however, he opts to let his stunt double, actor Kim Fardy, do the job.
Actor Jason Momoa appears to have sparked concerns among his fans after posting a picture on his Instagram* that showed him undergoing an MRI.
"You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. aloha j. thankful for my ohana and friends," he wrote in the caption.
He did not clarify the reason for undergoing the procedure, nor did he reveal how it is going to affect the ongoing shooting of the 'Fast & Furious' sequel.
Fans were quick to flock to his comment section, wishing Momoa a speedy recovery and sending "healing vibes".
While it's unclear what exactly led to Momoa getting an MRI, he did frequently boast about doing his own stunts. Particularly, he has recently been spotted filming a motorcycle chase scene in Rome.
Momoa's character in 'Fast X' remains nameless as of now, but the actor teased that he got to play a villain. He described his character to Entertainment Tonight as a "very flamboyant bad boy" with a "little panache".
The Hawaii-born actor also shed light on the injuries he suffered when filming the Aquaman sequel, revealing on the Ellen show that he "messed up" his eyes after getting "something in it that kinda cut it up" which resulted in him having surgery.
*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities