Jason Momoa Undergoing MRI Amid 'Fast X' Shooting Shocks Fans

Actor Jason Momoa appears to have sparked concerns among his fans after posting a picture on his Instagram* that showed him undergoing an MRI.He did not clarify the reason for undergoing the procedure, nor did he reveal how it is going to affect the ongoing shooting of the 'Fast & Furious' sequel.Fans were quick to flock to his comment section, wishing Momoa a speedy recovery and sending "healing vibes".While it's unclear what exactly led to Momoa getting an MRI, he did frequently boast about doing his own stunts. Particularly, he has recently been spotted filming a motorcycle chase scene in Rome.Momoa's character in 'Fast X' remains nameless as of now, but the actor teased that he got to play a villain. He described his character to Entertainment Tonight as a "very flamboyant bad boy" with a "little panache".The Hawaii-born actor also shed light on the injuries he suffered when filming the Aquaman sequel, revealing on the Ellen show that he "messed up" his eyes after getting "something in it that kinda cut it up" which resulted in him having surgery.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities

