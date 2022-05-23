https://sputniknews.com/20220523/irans-president-raisi-pledges-killing-of-irgc-colonel-will-be-avenged-1095715726.html

Iran's President Raisi Pledges Killing of IRGC Colonel ‘Will Be Avenged’

Iran's President Raisi Pledges Killing of IRGC Colonel ‘Will Be Avenged’

On Sunday, the IRGC described the assassination of Colonel Sayyad Khodaei as a terrorist attack committed by "counter-revolutionary elements". No group has... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T11:00+0000

2022-05-23T11:00+0000

2022-05-23T11:00+0000

iran

iranian revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

assassination

revenge

ebrahim raisi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095714470_0:60:1080:668_1920x0_80_0_0_966ba45f46c686165cd32cb6def4f734.jpg

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has promised that Tehran will exact revenge for the killing of a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in the Iranian capital late last week.He spoke a day after Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was shot dead outside his home in Tehran, in a killing that the Islamic Republic blamed on “elements linked to global arrogance”, an apparent nod to the US.According to Press TV, he was shot five times by two motorcyclists as he was about to leave his car near Mojahedin-e-Islam Street; three of the bullets hit him in the head.The news outlet described the slain colonel as a "defender of the sanctuary" - a term reserved for IRGC members operating in Syria and Iraq, namely those who fought Daesh*.The developments comes after Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC’s ground forces, made it clear in mid-April that the killing of all US leaders would not be enough to take revenge on America for the 2020 assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.The general, who served as a head of the IRGC's elite Quds force, was killed in a drone strike on his car near the Baghdad International Airport, which was authorised by then-US President Donald Trump in January 2020.The killings led to a major escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Iran officially responding by launching airstrikes against two Iraqi military bases housing US troops.The strikes caused no deaths or serious injuries, but the Pentagon has since reported that at least 109 US servicemen have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries­

https://sputniknews.com/20220423/gunmen-attack-irgc-generals-car-kill-bodyguard-reports-say-1094985021.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

iran, iranian revolutionary guard corps (irgc), assassination, revenge, ebrahim raisi