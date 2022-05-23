International
https://sputniknews.com/20220523/irans-president-raisi-pledges-killing-of-irgc-colonel-will-be-avenged-1095715726.html
Iran's President Raisi Pledges Killing of IRGC Colonel ‘Will Be Avenged’
Iran's President Raisi Pledges Killing of IRGC Colonel ‘Will Be Avenged’
On Sunday, the IRGC described the assassination of Colonel Sayyad Khodaei as a terrorist attack committed by "counter-revolutionary elements". No group has... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-23T11:00+0000
2022-05-23T11:00+0000
iran
iranian revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
assassination
revenge
ebrahim raisi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095714470_0:60:1080:668_1920x0_80_0_0_966ba45f46c686165cd32cb6def4f734.jpg
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has promised that Tehran will exact revenge for the killing of a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in the Iranian capital late last week.He spoke a day after Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was shot dead outside his home in Tehran, in a killing that the Islamic Republic blamed on “elements linked to global arrogance”, an apparent nod to the US.According to Press TV, he was shot five times by two motorcyclists as he was about to leave his car near Mojahedin-e-Islam Street; three of the bullets hit him in the head.The news outlet described the slain colonel as a "defender of the sanctuary" - a term reserved for IRGC members operating in Syria and Iraq, namely those who fought Daesh*.The developments comes after Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC’s ground forces, made it clear in mid-April that the killing of all US leaders would not be enough to take revenge on America for the 2020 assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.The general, who served as a head of the IRGC's elite Quds force, was killed in a drone strike on his car near the Baghdad International Airport, which was authorised by then-US President Donald Trump in January 2020.The killings led to a major escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Iran officially responding by launching airstrikes against two Iraqi military bases housing US troops.The strikes caused no deaths or serious injuries, but the Pentagon has since reported that at least 109 US servicemen have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries­
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/gunmen-attack-irgc-generals-car-kill-bodyguard-reports-say-1094985021.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095714470_60:0:1020:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8ad4d3ffdf8d2ea13730277dddde7ddd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, iranian revolutionary guard corps (irgc), assassination, revenge, ebrahim raisi

Iran's President Raisi Pledges Killing of IRGC Colonel ‘Will Be Avenged’

11:00 GMT 23.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / SEPAH NEWSThis handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on December 23, 2021, shows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking part in five-days military exercises in three provinces
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on December 23, 2021, shows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) taking part in five-days military exercises in three provinces - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / SEPAH NEWS
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Sunday, the IRGC described the assassination of Colonel Sayyad Khodaei as a terrorist attack committed by "counter-revolutionary elements". No group has taken responsibility for the killing of the IRGC member yet.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has promised that Tehran will exact revenge for the killing of a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in the Iranian capital late last week.

“I insist on the serious pursuit [of the killers] by security officials, and I have no doubt that the blood of this great martyr will be avenged,” Raisi told reporters on Monday.

He spoke a day after Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was shot dead outside his home in Tehran, in a killing that the Islamic Republic blamed on “elements linked to global arrogance”, an apparent nod to the US.
According to Press TV, he was shot five times by two motorcyclists as he was about to leave his car near Mojahedin-e-Islam Street; three of the bullets hit him in the head.

The IRNA news agency in turn claimed that the attackers fled the scene and were chased by "intelligence and security forces". There have been no reports of their arrest or neutralisation, but IRNA said an investigation was opened into Khodaei’s assassination.

The news outlet described the slain colonel as a "defender of the sanctuary" - a term reserved for IRGC members operating in Syria and Iraq, namely those who fought Daesh*.
IRGC Ground Force Commandos (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
Gunmen Attack IRGC General's Car, Kill Bodyguard, Reports Say
23 April, 06:48 GMT
The developments comes after Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC’s ground forces, made it clear in mid-April that the killing of all US leaders would not be enough to take revenge on America for the 2020 assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
The general, who served as a head of the IRGC's elite Quds force, was killed in a drone strike on his car near the Baghdad International Airport, which was authorised by then-US President Donald Trump in January 2020.
The killings led to a major escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Iran officially responding by launching airstrikes against two Iraqi military bases housing US troops.
The strikes caused no deaths or serious injuries, but the Pentagon has since reported that at least 109 US servicemen have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
­
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала