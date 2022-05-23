https://sputniknews.com/20220523/irans-president-raisi-pledges-killing-of-irgc-colonel-will-be-avenged-1095715726.html
Iran's President Raisi Pledges Killing of IRGC Colonel ‘Will Be Avenged’
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has promised that Tehran will exact revenge for the killing of a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in the Iranian capital late last week.

"I insist on the serious pursuit [of the killers] by security officials, and I have no doubt that the blood of this great martyr will be avenged," Raisi told reporters on Monday.

He spoke a day after Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was shot dead outside his home in Tehran, in a killing that the Islamic Republic blamed on "elements linked to global arrogance", an apparent nod to the US.

According to Press TV, he was shot five times by two motorcyclists as he was about to leave his car near Mojahedin-e-Islam Street; three of the bullets hit him in the head.

The IRNA news agency in turn claimed that the attackers fled the scene and were chased by "intelligence and security forces". There have been no reports of their arrest or neutralisation, but IRNA said an investigation was opened into Khodaei's assassination.

The news outlet described the slain colonel as a "defender of the sanctuary" - a term reserved for IRGC members operating in Syria and Iraq, namely those who fought Daesh*.

The developments comes after Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC's ground forces, made it clear in mid-April that the killing of all US leaders would not be enough to take revenge on America for the 2020 assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

The general, who served as a head of the IRGC's elite Quds force, was killed in a drone strike on his car near the Baghdad International Airport, which was authorised by then-US President Donald Trump in January 2020.

The killings led to a major escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Iran officially responding by launching airstrikes against two Iraqi military bases housing US troops.

The strikes caused no deaths or serious injuries, but the Pentagon has since reported that at least 109 US servicemen have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has promised that Tehran will exact revenge for the killing of a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in the Iranian capital late last week.
“I insist on the serious pursuit [of the killers] by security officials, and I have no doubt that the blood of this great martyr will be avenged,” Raisi told reporters on Monday.
He spoke a day after Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
(IRGC) was shot dead outside his home in Tehran, in a killing that the Islamic Republic blamed on “elements linked to global arrogance”, an apparent nod to the US.
According to Press TV, he was shot five times by two motorcyclists as he was about to leave his car near Mojahedin-e-Islam Street; three of the bullets hit him in the head.
The IRNA news agency in turn claimed that the attackers fled the scene and were chased by "intelligence and security forces". There have been no reports of their arrest or neutralisation, but IRNA said an investigation was opened into Khodaei’s assassination.
The news outlet described the slain colonel as a "defender of the sanctuary" - a term reserved for IRGC members operating in Syria and Iraq, namely those who fought Daesh*.
The developments comes after Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC’s ground forces, made it clear in mid-April that the killing of all US leaders would not be enough to take revenge on America for the 2020 assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
The general, who served as a head of the IRGC's elite Quds force
, was killed in a drone strike on his car near the Baghdad International Airport, which was authorised by then-US President Donald Trump in January 2020.
The killings led to a major escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Iran officially responding by launching airstrikes against two Iraqi military bases housing US troops.
The strikes caused no deaths or serious injuries, but the Pentagon has since reported that at least 109 US servicemen have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries