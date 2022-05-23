https://sputniknews.com/20220523/indonesia-summons-british-envoy-for-raising-lgbt-flag-at-embassy-building-in-jakarta-1095716643.html
Indonesia Summons British Envoy for Raising LGBT Flag at Embassy Building in Jakarta
Indonesia Summons British Envoy for Raising LGBT Flag at Embassy Building in Jakarta
The British embassy in Jakarta flew the rainbow pride flag, which honours LGBTQ communities, along with its own national flag on 17 May. It has caused a furore in the South-East Asian country, which is the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.
On Monday, Indonesia summoned Owen Jenkins, British envoy to Jakarta, seeking an explanation as to why it raised a rainbow flag that honours the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community at its embassy building last week.
"The Foreign Ministry reminds foreign representatives to be respectful of the sensitivities among Indonesians on matters relevant to their culture, religion and beliefs," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said.
He further mentioned that the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations allows countries to raise their national flag at their embassy buildings.
The summoning occurred a week after the British embassy raised the rainbow flag at its office in Jakarta, marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia,
and Transphobia.
"Sometimes it is important to take a stand for what you think is right, even if disagreement between friends can be uncomfortable," the embassy wrote in an Instagram post about the LGBT+ flag raising.
Homosexuality is not legally banned in Jakarta, the capital city and one of the 34 provinces in the Muslim-dominated nation. However, same-sex relations remain taboo across the country as it is considered a sin in Islam.
Indonesia's Aceh province,
with a population of 5.5 million, has implemented Sharia law, banning homosexuality, drinking alcohol, and having extramarital sex.
Aceh is the only Indonesian province to officially enforce such a code, even though other districts across Indonesia are also implementing Sharia-influenced laws.
The British embassy's decision to raise a rainbow flag at the Jakarta building invited the wrath of several parties, including Alumni Brotherhood 212.
Novel Bamukmin, the deputy chairman of the Alumni Brotherhood, had urged the people to raise their voices against the UK, asking them to boycott British-made products.
The group has vowed to defend Indonesia from the anti-Islamic move by "domestic as well as foreign forces".
The British embassy has not commented on the issue.
According to the British embassy, 71 countries still consider consensual same-sex acts criminal.