https://sputniknews.com/20220523/indian-minister-slams-rahul-gandhi-for-criticising-modi-government-on-uk-trip-1095717501.html

Indian Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi for Criticising Modi Government on UK Trip

Indian Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi for Criticising Modi Government on UK Trip

The Congress parliamentarian and former party president arrived in London last Thursday to address a conference. 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T14:29+0000

2022-05-23T14:29+0000

2022-05-23T14:29+0000

india

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

congress

congress

indian national congress

narendra modi

narendra modi

rahul gandhi

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/04/1083522954_0:179:3007:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_02b582a95c22eaaa3642c4d0e99ebadd.jpg

India's Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi blasted the Congress Party on Monday, claiming that its leaders keep making "irrelevant and baseless" statements while the party is struggling to stay afloat domestically.The remark comes as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a ‘The Ideas of India’ conference in the UK.Speaking to reporters after addressing an event designed to spread awareness about Haj, Naqvi, who is also a senior Muslim BJP politician, said that the Congress leaders defame India when they are in foreign countries.He also alleged that the “Congress' craze to criticise” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the level of a “conspiracy to defame the country”."Sometimes they [Congress Party leaders] compare India with Pakistan, Sri Lanka or any other country, sometimes they raise fake and fabricated bogey of fear and hatred in the country only to defame India and tarnish its strength of harmony and tolerance," the minister stated.He also slammed the opposition party for its “negative feudal mind-set”, saying that this explains why people are not voting for the party. “The Congress is not fighting a harmful ideology but is fighting with 'harmful idiocy' of its own leaders”, he alleged. Talking about the recent "exodus" of key politicians from the Congress Party, including former Punjab state Congress Chief Balram Jakhar who joined the BJP recently, the minister claimed that the Congress Party has lost its direction.Speaking from London, Gandhi attacked the Modi government on Friday, saying “The soul of India is under attack from the BJP and a soul without a voice means nothing, and what has happened is that India’s voice has been crushed.”The Congress parliamentarian from Waynad constituency in Kerala state also lauded the efforts of his party to fight polarisation in the country, claiming that “We are holding a position that brings people together.”The BJP branded Gandhi a "part-time, immature, unsuccessful leader" who betrayed the country on Saturday.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, congress, indian national congress, narendra modi, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics