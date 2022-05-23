https://sputniknews.com/20220523/erdogan-expects-nato-allies-to-take-concrete-steps-to-address-turkeys-concerns-over-swedens-bid-1095714280.html

Erdogan 'Expects' NATO Allies to Take Concrete Steps to Address Turkey's Concerns Over Sweden's Bid

Erdogan 'Expects' NATO Allies to Take Concrete Steps to Address Turkey's Concerns Over Sweden's Bid

Ankara earlier stated that it will block discussions of Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bids, demanding that these countries recognise the Kurdistan... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T09:44+0000

2022-05-23T09:44+0000

2022-05-23T10:22+0000

world

turkey

recep tayyip erdogan

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094286999_0:20:1874:1074_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba9480cadc66840be86e6fe4722eb56.jpg

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that Turkey's national interests be respected and that NATO allies take concrete steps to address Ankara's concerns over Sweden's bid to join NATO.The Turkish president further noted that the expansion of NATO without considerations for protecting the fundamental aspects of security will bring nothing good – neither for Turkey, nor for the alliance in general.Erdogan went on to condemn the country's allies in NATO for not providing the support Ankara expected of them: neither in fulfilling national defence needs, nor cross-border operations, nor the fight against terrorist groups.Turkey reportedly blocked the start of discussions at NATO needed to revive and accept the bids to join the alliance that had been filed by Sweden and Finland on 15 May. Ankara took issue with both countries providing a safe harbour to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey views as a terrorist organisation. Erdogan demanded that both countries first recognise the PKK a terrorist group, but this requirement has so far been rejected by the Sweden and Finnish officials and lawmakers.Some media reports also suggested that Ankara demands the allies to lift sanctions off the country, specifically the ones imposed over its decision to buy S-400 air defense systems from Russia after the US stagnated talks on selling Patriot systems.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

world, turkey, recep tayyip erdogan, nato