Erdogan 'Expects' NATO Allies to Take Concrete Steps to Address Turkey's Concerns Over Sweden's Bid
Erdogan 'Expects' NATO Allies to Take Concrete Steps to Address Turkey's Concerns Over Sweden's Bid
Ankara earlier stated that it will block discussions of Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bids, demanding that these countries recognise the Kurdistan... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
Ankara earlier stated that it will block discussions of Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bids, demanding that these countries recognise the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as a terrorist organisation. Turkey justified its concerns by recalling that the two countries had provided refuge and a speaking platform to the PKK in the past.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that Turkey's national interests be respected and that NATO allies take concrete steps to address Ankara's concerns over Sweden's bid
to join NATO.
"While we clearly play a vital role in NATO, we are still conducting talks with some of our allies about lifting sanctions, and there is no way we can put aside the issue of Sweden's sanctions against [Turkey]. There is no reasonable explanation for them," Erdogan said.
The Turkish president further noted that the expansion of NATO
without considerations for protecting the fundamental aspects of security will bring nothing good – neither for Turkey, nor for the alliance in general.
Erdogan went on to condemn the country's allies in NATO for not providing the support Ankara expected of them: neither in fulfilling national defence needs, nor cross-border operations, nor the fight against terrorist groups.
"Our country has been repeatedly subjected to overt and covert sanctions, threats, pressure and blackmail […] As a country that pays the price for NATO, we want to see specific steps, not open diplomatic statements," Erdogan said.
Turkey reportedly blocked the start
of discussions at NATO needed to revive and accept the bids to join the alliance that had been filed by Sweden and Finland on 15 May. Ankara took issue with both countries providing a safe harbour to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey views as a terrorist organisation. Erdogan demanded that both countries first recognise the PKK a terrorist group, but this requirement has so far been rejected by the Sweden and Finnish officials and lawmakers.
Some media reports also suggested that Ankara demands the allies to lift sanctions off the country, specifically the ones imposed over its decision to buy S-400 air defense systems from Russia after the US stagnated talks on selling Patriot systems.