Depp Summoned to Stand by Heard's Attorneys as Defamation Trial Segways Into Final Week

Depp Summoned to Stand by Heard's Attorneys as Defamation Trial Segways Into Final Week

Over the course of the past weeks, Johnny Depp has adamantly denied ever being violent towards Amber Heard, while the latter continues to insist that he was... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

Johnny Depp is reportedly set to return to the stand in the Virginia court as soon as today, with Amber Heard's team making a bold move to summon him back for cross-examination.The move is considered to be quite audacious, due to Depp actually enjoying massive public support following his previous testimonies, notes The Daily Mail. The judge gave both Depp and Heard a total of 61 hours to present their cases, with Heard's team having 8 hours and 14 minutes left for that. Their rivals had 18 hours and 30 minutes left.The actress' attorneys seem to be willing to spend some of their 8 hours with Depp on the stand. The actor's testimonies have already gone viral and received a lot of accolades from social media users, as the actor would joke often and provide witty retorts to the punchlines Heard's lawyers had prepared for him.Heard can't brag about the same: despite her riding the wave of the #MeToo movement and posing herself as the victim of domestic abuse, a large number of social media users seem to be siding with Depp, who they deem to be the real victim. With the blockbuster trial entering its final week, Depp kicks it off with a massive online campaign and fans rallying for "justice" for him, while his ex-wife is facing calls to boot her from the Aquaman sequel. An online petition against her participation in the movie has already amassed over 4 million signatures, even though the actress claimed her role was significantly scaled-down in the wake of her legal squabble with Depp.

