BoJo’s Claim of ‘Partygate’ Innocence Undermined by New Bombshell Photos

The embattled UK prime minister is currently facing a parliamentary probe into whether he lied to his fellow lawmakers when he claimed that Downing Street... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

New images of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson drinking in Downing Street in November 2020 have appeared to cast doubt on his claims that he was unaware of any rule-breaking in No10 at the time of the coronavirus lockdown, ITV has reported.The four images seemingly show the prime minister proposing a toast at a leaving do that took place on 13 November 2020 to honour Downing Street's then-Director of Communications Lee Cain.In them, Johnson is joined by at least eight people standing in close proximity. At the time, coronavirus rules in the UK allowed only two people to meet indoors.The pictures also revealed that there were two bottles of champagne or cava, four bottles of wine and half a bottle of gin at the party, with one of ITV's sources already dubbing the event "Fizzgate".According to the ITV, several other people also attended the party but did not make it into the shot. Likewise, it informed that while it was unable to reveal the identities of every attendee, others present at the party had received fines from the London Metropolitan Police, unlike Johnson.In December 2021 and in light of accusations of rule-breaking, Johnson assured the UK House of Commons that "all guidance was followed completely in No 10." Later in April, the prime minister offered his "wholehearted apology" to parliament after the Met fined him for participating in his birthday gathering in Downing Street during lockdown. Johnson was also accused of being involved in many more parties.The new images have already prompted outrage from many, including Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner.For their part, the Liberal Democrats urged Conservative Party members to "do their duty and sack this law-breaking Prime Minister".Downing Street declined to comment on the new photos, with a spokesperson only noting that "the Cabinet Office and the Met Police have had access to all information relevant to their investigations, including photographs.""The Met have concluded their investigation and Sue Gray will publish her report in the coming days, at which point the Prime Minister will address Parliament in full," the spokesperson said, cited by The Daily Mail.

