https://sputniknews.com/20220523/austin-swats-down-bidens-taiwan-defense-claims-says-us-policy-has-not-changed-1095725435.html

Austin Swats Down Biden’s Taiwan Defense Claims, Says US Policy ‘Has Not Changed’

Austin Swats Down Biden’s Taiwan Defense Claims, Says US Policy ‘Has Not Changed’

Last October, US President Joe Biden was forced to walk back a claim that “we have a commitment” to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by the People’s... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T20:17+0000

2022-05-23T20:17+0000

2022-05-23T20:19+0000

taiwan

china

one china policy

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083688243_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b288828fc24d50aba7d1f3ffcbaac5c5.jpg

After Biden once again claimed on Monday that coming to Taiwan’s defense was “the commitment we made,'' the administration is rushing to unring the bell.The US cut its relations with Taiwan, formally called the Republic of China (ROC), in 1979, when it switched its recognition of the legitimate Chinese government to the PRC in Beijing. Through the Taiwan Relations Act, the US has maintained informal support for Taipei, selling it weapons and giving it diplomatic cover on the international stage. Beijing has cautioned the US against this practice, noting that the US has formally agreed with China’s policy that there is but one China, of which Taiwan is a rebellious province.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin expressed Beijing’s “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the remarks by the US side” in his own comments to reporters on Monday.Biden made the claim when speaking in Tokyo on Monday during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. However, it wasn’t the first time he has made such a slip-up: back in October 2021, Biden said “we have a commitment” to defend Taiwan when asked at a town hall forum.Invasion ParanoiaAlthough tensions with China have steadily increased in recent years, thanks to the US adopting a policy of “great power competition” with Russia and China, they have become even more tense since Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine in February. Western leaders and analysts have been insistent that China is either drawing lessons from Ukraine on how to launch an invasion of Taiwan, or actually planning on doing so during the Russian operation.Ironically, Biden’s foreign policy has found a sharp critic in former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who has long supported Democratic leaders. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, the elder statesman said the best situation for Eastern Europe was if Ukraine became a neutral state as Russia has demanded, and that Biden shouldn’t focus so heavily on Taiwan in his China policy.In July 1971, Kissinger played a key role in orchestrating the opening of US-PRC relations when he undertook a secret mission to China, codenamed “Operation Marco Polo,” to meet with Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai. Their meeting laid the groundwork for US President Richard Nixon to publicly visit China the following year.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

taiwan, china, one china policy, joe biden