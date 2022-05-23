International
https://sputniknews.com/20220523/albanese-sworn-in-as-australias-prime-minister-ahead-of-quad-talks-1095708760.html
Albanese Sworn in as Australia's Prime Minister Ahead of Quad Talks
Albanese Sworn in as Australia's Prime Minister Ahead of Quad Talks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anthony Albanese, Australia's new prime minister, was sworn in on Monday ahead of the Quad summit that will be held in Japan on Tuesday... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-23T04:07+0000
2022-05-23T04:07+0000
australia
prime minister
anthony albanese
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105595/95/1055959516_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_8af0143d87184a0eebdfdfa8585a323c.jpg
"I want to lead a government that has the same sentiment of optimism and hope that I think defines the Australian people," Albanese told reporters in Sydney, as quoted by ABC News, before flying to the capital of Canberra for the swearing in ceremony.Albanese was sworn in with other cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who is also traveling to Japan on Monday, according to ABC.The new prime minister said during his victory speech on Saturday that he would attend the Quad summit in Tokyo on Tuesday, adding that the meeting of Quad leaders is "an absolute priority for Australia." Albanese is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while in Japan.The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) summit is an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as an informal consultative mechanism of the four countries that share values of an open Indo-Pacific region. The demand for the format has increased with the aggravation of contradictions between the United States and China.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105595/95/1055959516_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_fb7e945cdda4bb2d3edd4f23160c05e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia, prime minister, anthony albanese

Albanese Sworn in as Australia's Prime Minister Ahead of Quad Talks

04:07 GMT 23.05.2022
CC0 / / Australian flag
Australian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anthony Albanese, Australia's new prime minister, was sworn in on Monday ahead of the Quad summit that will be held in Japan on Tuesday, media report.
"I want to lead a government that has the same sentiment of optimism and hope that I think defines the Australian people," Albanese told reporters in Sydney, as quoted by ABC News, before flying to the capital of Canberra for the swearing in ceremony.
Albanese was sworn in with other cabinet members, including Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who is also traveling to Japan on Monday, according to ABC.
The new prime minister said during his victory speech on Saturday that he would attend the Quad summit in Tokyo on Tuesday, adding that the meeting of Quad leaders is "an absolute priority for Australia." Albanese is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while in Japan.
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) summit is an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The format was initiated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as an informal consultative mechanism of the four countries that share values of an open Indo-Pacific region. The demand for the format has increased with the aggravation of contradictions between the United States and China.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала