US, Moldova Discuss Arms Deliveries to Chisinau, Congressman Says

US, Moldova Discuss Arms Deliveries to Chisinau, Congressman Says

The delegation of US congressmen is currently in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau for a working visit.British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told The Telegraph on Friday that the United Kingdom and other NATO members were discussing the possibility of sending modern weaponry to Chisinau as London "wants to see Moldova equipped to NATO standard." She added that NATO will provide weapons to Moldova in order to replace Soviet-era equipment and will also provide training to Moldovan military personnel in the event of reaching an agreement within the alliance.Earlier this week, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told Moldovan citizens that the republic remains vulnerable while adhering to the status of neutrality. However, she added, residents of Moldova could change the situation if they express a desire to amend the republic's constitution.The Moldovan government had previously rejected the draft bill on the status of permanent neutrality of Moldova, which was put forward by the opposition Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists (BECS).The status of neutrality is enshrined in Moldova's constitution; however, the republic has been cooperating with NATO within the framework of an individual partnership plan since 1994.

