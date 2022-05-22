https://sputniknews.com/20220522/political-slugfest-continues-in-pakistan-this-time-over-russian-oil-1095696677.html

Political Slugfest Continues in Pakistan, This Time Over Russian Oil

The political slugfest in Pakistan, where last month the sitting Prime Minister was ousted by a coalition of opposition parties, continued this week with Russian oil becoming a talking point in the country.Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took a dig at the current government headed by Shehbaz Sharif as soon as news about the slashing of oil prices in India came through on Saturday evening.Petrol and diesel prices, that had been witnessing a steady rise in India, were slashed considerably on Saturday amid reports on negotiations between Moscow and New Delhi over a possible discount on Russian oil.The development led to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praising India’s efforts in sustaining pressure from the United States, which is leading a Western campaign to boycott Russian products by imposing severe economic sanctions.Khan, without naming the United States, reiterated his claims of opposition parties “bowing to external pressure” to force a regime change and compared his political rivals with historical figures from Indian subcontinent believed to have colluded with Western colonialists.Khan has been accusing the US government of forcing a regime change in Pakistan, given the country’s growing proximity to non-Western powers, including China and Russia.Khan’s statement on Saturday came after the Indian central government announced the slashing of prices, which was a result of reported talks with Russia over a deal to buy oil at discounted rates.Earlier this week, Pushp Kumar Joshi, the chairman of India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) was quoted by Indian media at the company’s quarterly earnings news conference in New Delhi as stating the talks were taking place between the governments of the two countries.The deal comes as Group of Seven (G7) nations have said they are committed to banning or phasing out imports of Russian oil to isolate Moscow.While most European countries have also fallen in line to follow American diktats to isolate Russia, Asia countries, especially those in South Asia, have maintained an independent stance vis-à-vis Russia-Ukraine affairs.India, which the United States considers its ally against China, went a step further when it struck the oil deal, bringing respite to its ordinary citizens, who were hit hardest by the rising oil prices.

