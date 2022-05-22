https://sputniknews.com/20220522/polish-prime-minister-tells-norway-to-share-excess-profits-from-energy-trade-with-ukraine-1095704015.html

Polish Prime Minister Tells Norway to Share Excess Profits From Energy Trade With Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Tells Norway to Share Excess Profits From Energy Trade With Ukraine

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested Sunday that Norway made extra money selling oil and gas during the energy crisis and... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-22T17:56+0000

2022-05-22T17:56+0000

2022-05-22T18:07+0000

poland

norway

energy

oil

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095703989_0:0:2797:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_8ffe48543ae0d6810a91752e8a6861af.jpg

"Dear friends in Norway, it is unfair," he said during a meeting with youth organizations in Warsaw.Morawiecki estimated that the hydrocarbons-rich Nordic nation was poised to make profits in excess of 100 billion euros ($106 billion) and should "immediately share" it with Kiev.Morawiecki’s proposal raised eyebrows within the opposition. Slawomir Mentzen, a businessman and member of the right-wing KORWiN party, suggested the ruling conservatives wanted Norway to also pay for their lavish spending.

https://sputniknews.com/20220522/eu-failed-to-find-replacements-for-russian-gas-in-short-term-french-newspaper-reveals-1095699473.html

poland

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

poland, norway, energy, oil, gas