International
https://sputniknews.com/20220522/polish-prime-minister-tells-norway-to-share-excess-profits-from-energy-trade-with-ukraine-1095704015.html
Polish Prime Minister Tells Norway to Share Excess Profits From Energy Trade With Ukraine
Polish Prime Minister Tells Norway to Share Excess Profits From Energy Trade With Ukraine
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested Sunday that Norway made extra money selling oil and gas during the energy crisis and... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-22T17:56+0000
2022-05-22T18:07+0000
poland
norway
energy
oil
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095703989_0:0:2797:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_8ffe48543ae0d6810a91752e8a6861af.jpg
"Dear friends in Norway, it is unfair," he said during a meeting with youth organizations in Warsaw.Morawiecki estimated that the hydrocarbons-rich Nordic nation was poised to make profits in excess of 100 billion euros ($106 billion) and should "immediately share" it with Kiev.Morawiecki’s proposal raised eyebrows within the opposition. Slawomir Mentzen, a businessman and member of the right-wing KORWiN party, suggested the ruling conservatives wanted Norway to also pay for their lavish spending.
https://sputniknews.com/20220522/eu-failed-to-find-replacements-for-russian-gas-in-short-term-french-newspaper-reveals-1095699473.html
poland
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095703989_29:0:2760:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dbb789d11673fc571a7de146f324768a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland, norway, energy, oil, gas

Polish Prime Minister Tells Norway to Share Excess Profits From Energy Trade With Ukraine

17:56 GMT 22.05.2022 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 22.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the photo bankMateusz Morawiecki speaks at the Security Forum in Warsaw.
Mateusz Morawiecki speaks at the Security Forum in Warsaw. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested Sunday that Norway made extra money selling oil and gas during the energy crisis and should now share it with impoverished Ukraine.
"Dear friends in Norway, it is unfair," he said during a meeting with youth organizations in Warsaw.
Morawiecki estimated that the hydrocarbons-rich Nordic nation was poised to make profits in excess of 100 billion euros ($106 billion) and should "immediately share" it with Kiev.
Morawiecki’s proposal raised eyebrows within the opposition. Slawomir Mentzen, a businessman and member of the right-wing KORWiN party, suggested the ruling conservatives wanted Norway to also pay for their lavish spending.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 km (106 miles) northwest of St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of construction for the Nord Stream pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2022
EU Failed to Find Replacements for Russian Gas in Short Term, French Newspaper Reveals
11:50 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала