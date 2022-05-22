https://sputniknews.com/20220522/peruvian-journo-accuses-uk-based-pr-network-of-financing-fake-news-about-russias-op-in-ukraine-1095698909.html

Peruvian Journo Accuses UK-Based PR Network Of Financing Fake News About Russia's Op in Ukraine

The United States and its NATO allies are paying a British PR company to spread anti-Russian propaganda amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Peruvian journalist Ricardo Sanchez Serra pointed out.In his statement for the Peruvian journalist federation, Serra broke down several fake stories regarding Russia's military operation in Ukraine which were allegedly of Western origin. Particularly, he pointed out how videos showing buildings allegedly destroyed by the Russian troops in Kiev were in fact shot in Gaza Strip, along with how "the destruction in Donbas was attributed to Russia and that it was proven to be a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile".He went on to condemn Western news outlets for claiming that footage from video games were "Russian bombings" of Ukraine.According to him, the dissemination of anti-Russian fakes is funded by the US and NATO through a British company named PR Network (NED).Serra criticised the West's move to restrict access to Sputnik News and RT, noting that the attacks against the different points of view resulted in "brutal, schizophrenic and hysterical Russophobia". The hate against Russians, he underlined, has sprouted beyond the media outlets and politics into the world of sports, culture, and even everyday life, with Russian kids being expelled from some European schools, and Russian students being stripped of scholarships and removed from Western universities.Russia's military operation in Ukraine has continued since 24 February, with the Kremlin citing the goal of "demilitarizing and de-Nazifying" the neighbouring country and protecting the people of Donbass from Ukrainian neo-Nazis. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that its troops target Ukraine's military infrastructure exclusively, posing no threat to civilians.Amid the ongoing military operation, Moscow has repeatedly slammed the Western countries over the dissemination of fake info about the Russian troops with the help of the Ukrainian government. The Bucha provocation is considered to be one of the most flagrant examples of the information war that has been waged against Russia.The "Bucha massacre" story has been promoted by Ukrainian and Western media outlets as "evidence" of the alleged Russian atrocities committed in the small Ukrainian town near Kiev. However, the story later turned out to be full of inconsistencies: for instance, the alleged "massacre" was documented days after the Russian troops left the city. Later, a video titled "Boatsman Boys Work in Bucha" emerged, in which Ukrainian fighters were greenlit to shoot people without blue armbands - the identifiers of the Ukrainian forces.Moscow said that the Bucha provocation was nothing short of a false flag operation aimed at undermining the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and likely carried out with direct assistance from Western personnel.The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pledged in early April that Moscow will expose all anti-Russia fake news, and hold all those responsible for the crimes of the Ukrainian forces accountable.

