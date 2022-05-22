https://sputniknews.com/20220522/majority-of-americans-uneasy-and-worried-about-economy-poll-reveals-1095704354.html

Majority of Americans 'Uneasy and Worried' About Economy, Poll Reveals

Majority of Americans 'Uneasy and Worried' About Economy, Poll Reveals

US citizens' pessimism comes amid low approval ratings for President Joe Biden, with his numbers hitting 39%, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-22T18:49+0000

2022-05-22T18:49+0000

2022-05-22T18:49+0000

us

joe biden

poll

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095704427_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6ebdaa71a4a00c73ad3f5afbd0096f48.jpg

US citizens are concerned about the state of their country's economy, particularly the cost of goods and food, the latest CBS News poll shows. In the poll, 63% described the current situation in the country as "worrying", "uneasy" or "frustrating".The poll was conducted between May 18-20, with 2,041 adults being interviewed. 74% of the respondents expressed that things in the US are "going badly". Elements that triggered the most pessimistic sentiments were cost of living (77%), the stock market (68%) and the state of the national economy (67%).Such fears have also triggered grim expectations regarding people's plans for retirement, with 57% of respondents expressing pessimism on this front.The only silver lining in the poll was people's optimism about the US' anti-coronavirus efforts, with 53% of respondents applauding them, and jobs, with 52% expressing positive sentiments.The recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research has also shown that 56% of US citizens are not happy with Joe Biden's performance in the Oval Office, particularly criticising the president for being "slow to react" (65%) and for the poor state of the US economy (69%).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, poll, economy