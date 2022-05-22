https://sputniknews.com/20220522/major-snl-stars-pete-davidson-kate-mckinnon-aidy-bryant--kyle-mooney-expected-to-quit-1095695310.html

Major SNL Stars Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney Expected to Quit

Major SNL Stars Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney Expected to Quit

The American sketch comedy show has been running since 1975 and plans to end its 47th season on May 21. With that news comes the departure of four members of...

Comedians Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will be saying adieu to hit sketch show Saturday Night Live, marking one of the show’s biggest cast changes in history.Davidson, 28, already announced his departure in a sentimental Saturday message through his friend’s Instagram account as the comedian does not have his own social media account for mental health reasons. Davidson has worked on other projects including the 2020 film “The King of Staten Island” and stand-ups for Netflix. He is also gaining media attention as the new beau of Kim Kardashian.On Friday, it was announced that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney will also be leaving the show after their long-running careers, though the longest tenured cast member remains Kenan Thompson, who has been a part of the cast for 19 seasons.McKinnon is the longest-running female cast member of SNL and is loved for her spot-on impersonations of celebrities and cultural figures like Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, and even Justin Bieber. McKinnon has also been focused on other projects like Peacock’s “Joe vs. Carole.”Bryant has also been working on her own career, developing her Hulu show “Shrill.” She’s leaving SNL after first signing up ten years ago in 2012. Bryant’s impressions of Ted Cruz and Sarah Huckabee Sanders caught the attention of audiences, and her work for the show saw her nominated for three Emmys.Mooney, who began his career with sketches on YouTube, brought off-the-wall ideas to the show with sketches that took place “behind the scenes” of SNL, depicting a fictional relationship with his former castmate Leslie Jones.The stars are exiting after their careers began in the wake of their predecessors’ departures - Andy Samberg, Abby Elliott, Jason Sudeikis, and Kristen Wiig - stars who left the show to pursue other gigs, like TV shows and films.SNL’s show on May 21, hosted by Natasha Lyonne, will be the last show ever for these four stars.

