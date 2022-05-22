https://sputniknews.com/20220522/liz-truss-defies-us-pressure-not-to-review-northern-ireland-protocol-report-says-1095697524.html

Liz Truss Defies US Pressure Not to Review Northern Ireland Protocol, Report Says

Liz Truss Defies US Pressure Not to Review Northern Ireland Protocol, Report Says

Earlier this week, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that Congress would not support her country’s free-trade agreement with the UK if the British... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-22T07:47+0000

2022-05-22T07:47+0000

2022-05-22T08:17+0000

uk

us

northern ireland

northern ireland protocol

liz truss

meeting

eu

impasse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095697775_0:123:3205:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_fcd64e9733704b00665bcd8b96215417.jpg

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has rejected a plea by Richard Neal, a close ally of US President Joe Biden, to refrain from rewriting the Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol, according to the Guardian.In a Twitter post, the foreign secretary wrote that during the Saturday meeting, she and Neal discussed, in particular, their “cast-iron commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement” and “the importance of free trade”.The 1998 Good Friday deal, also known as the Belfast Agreement, ended 30 years of violence in conflict-torn Northern Ireland, establishing devolved power-sharing in the area and a demilitarised Irish border.The Truss-Neal gathering came a few days after the top British diplomat declared that she had a plan for reworking parts of the NI Protocol if a negotiated solution with the EU fails to see the light of day.She told the Commons the move was needed to reduce "unnecessary bureaucracy" and to protect the Good Friday Agreement, arguing that the EU's proposals "would go backward from the situation we have today".The impasse exacerbated after Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocked the election of a speaker at “Stormont”, the Northern Ireland Assembly. The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein outperformed the DUP in the 5 May Northern Ireland Assembly election for the first time, prodding unionists to warn they will boycott the new government unless post-Brexit trade rules with the EU are addressed.Adding fuel to the fire is stern rhetoric by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who warned the UK government against its plans to unilaterally scrap the NI Protocol.“It is deeply concerning that the United Kingdom now seeks to unilaterally discard the Northern Ireland Protocol, which preserves the important progress and stability forged by the Accords,” Pelosi stressed.This followed Derek Chollet, a senior adviser to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, making it clear that a "big fight" between the UK and the EU was the "last thing" Washington wanted.Neal has, meanwhile, told The Guardian that part of his job is to convince the UK not to breach the Brexit treaty.He spoke as Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Michael Martin said that there was "no substitute" for substantive negotiations between the UK government and EU to resolve the NI Protocol­related issues. Martin also called for an Assembly and Executive to be formed at Stormont amid the UK- EU talks, also accusing Britain of "moving the goalposts" over its approach to the protocol.The document, which is part of the Brexit agreement that came into force in January 2021, envisages there being no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Under the NI protocol, however, all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the British territories must be checked upon arrival to ensure their compatibility with EU sanitary regulations.The UK government has repeatedly asserted that the protocol is not working, as it causes delays and interruptions to goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The document also angers unionists, who believe their place within the UK could be affected, thus threatening the Good Friday Agreement.

https://sputniknews.com/20220518/eu-invokes-threat-of-trade-war-will-use-all-measures-at-its-disposal-if-uk-tears-up-ni-protocol-1095594537.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220203/eu-parliament-slams-uk-over-northern-irelands-order-to-halt-post-brexit-agri-food-checks-1092728461.html

northern ireland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, us, northern ireland, northern ireland protocol, liz truss, meeting, eu, impasse