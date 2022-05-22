LIVE UPDATES: Six Ukrainian Troops Die in Attempt to Detonate Weapon Depots at Azovstal, DPR Says

Previously, Russian forces took over the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, as almost 2,500 Ukrainian troops and radicals from the Azov regiment surrendered at the facility after a weeks-long siege.

In the meantime, Russian troops and Donbass militias continue to advance, pressing Ukrainian forces from the region.

Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine in February, as massive shelling carried out by Ukrainian forces in Donbass caused the mass evacuations of civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

After the DPR and LPR asked Moscow for assistance, Russia targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure in order to stop the eight-year long war, waged by Kiev in the region. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia's goal in this operation in "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

