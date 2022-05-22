International
LIVE UPDATES: Six Ukrainian Troops Die in Attempt to Detonate Weapon Depots at Azovstal, DPR Says
LIVE UPDATES: Six Ukrainian Troops Die in Attempt to Detonate Weapon Depots at Azovstal, DPR Says
Previously, Russian forces took over the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, as almost 2,500 Ukrainian troops and radicals from the Azov regiment surrendered at the... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International
russia
ukraine
donbass
russia, ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A destroyed house near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

LIVE UPDATES: Six Ukrainian Troops Die in Attempt to Detonate Weapon Depots at Azovstal, DPR Says

04:47 GMT 22.05.2022
Previously, Russian forces took over the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, as almost 2,500 Ukrainian troops and radicals from the Azov regiment surrendered at the facility after a weeks-long siege.
In the meantime, Russian troops and Donbass militias continue to advance, pressing Ukrainian forces from the region.
Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine in February, as massive shelling carried out by Ukrainian forces in Donbass caused the mass evacuations of civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
After the DPR and LPR asked Moscow for assistance, Russia targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure in order to stop the eight-year long war, waged by Kiev in the region. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia's goal in this operation in "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:29 GMT 22.05.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement of Yasinovataya in DPR
