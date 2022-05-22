https://sputniknews.com/20220522/jif-issues-peanut-butter-recall-in-us-canada-over-possible-salmonella-contamination--1095695568.html

Jif Issues Peanut Butter Recall in US, Canada Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

Possible signs and symptoms of salmonella infection in humans include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, headache, chills, and blood in one’s... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

From smooth to chunky spread, an array of Jif’s peanut butter products are coming down from both US and Canadian shelves following the J. M. Smucker Co.’s decision to voluntarily recall a range of spreads linked to a multi-state Salmonella outbreak that has required arterial infections,The Jif’s classic 16 oz. ‘Creamy Peanut Butter’ is among the variety of sizes and recipes being recalled. The complete recall list can be found in the FDA’s Friday notice.As of Saturday, May 21, at least 12 states across the US have collectively reported 14 Salmonella-related illnesses–two of which have required hospitalization. The contaminated Jif products have been linked back to the company’s plant in Lexington, Kentucky.In rare cases, Salmonella can escape into one’s bloodstream, allowing the bacteria to cause more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.Due to the two-year shelf life of the product, those storing Jif brand peanut butter are urged to ensure their lot codes, located near the use-by date, are not within the range of 1274425 – 2140425.The FDA, CDC, state, and local partners are among those probing the multi-state Salmonella outbreak.

