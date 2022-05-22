Jif Issues Peanut Butter Recall in US, Canada Over Possible Salmonella Contamination
© US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. (FDA, May 20, 2022)
Possible signs and symptoms of salmonella infection in humans include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, headache, chills, and blood in one’s stool. The infectious bacteria can be serious–and in some cases fatal–for children, those with weakened immune systems, and the elderly.
From smooth to chunky spread, an array of Jif’s peanut butter products are coming down from both US and Canadian shelves following the J. M. Smucker Co.’s decision to voluntarily recall a range of spreads linked to a multi-state Salmonella outbreak that has required arterial infections,
“We apologize for the concern this will cause but we have initiated a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in the U.S. and Canada due to potential salmonella contamination,” read the company website.
The Jif’s classic 16 oz. ‘Creamy Peanut Butter’ is among the variety of sizes and recipes being recalled. The complete recall list can be found in the FDA’s Friday notice.
As of Saturday, May 21, at least 12 states across the US have collectively reported 14 Salmonella-related illnesses–two of which have required hospitalization. The contaminated Jif products have been linked back to the company’s plant in Lexington, Kentucky.
SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: Check your home for recalled Jif brand peanut butter. If you have recalled peanut butter, throw it away. Don’t eat it.https://t.co/XgxvMICvUY pic.twitter.com/2iw3js7HvI— CDC (@CDCgov) May 21, 2022
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges those operating businesses to not sell or serve any of the recalled Jif brand products. “Wash and sanitize containers and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled peanut butter,” the federal health agency said.
Due to the two-year shelf life of the product, those storing Jif brand peanut butter are urged to ensure their lot codes, located near the use-by date, are not within the range of 1274425 – 2140425.
UPDATE: The affected lot code numbers are between 1274425 – 2140425, and only if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 21, 2022
The FDA, CDC, state, and local partners are among those probing the multi-state Salmonella outbreak.
“CDC’s review of epidemiological information indicates that five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill,” the FDA wrote.