Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Passes Examination After Sunday Earthquake

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was not affected by the earthquake that occurred off the coast of Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on... 22.05.2022

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) checked the Fukushima Daiichi plant, whose six reactor units are in permanent shutdown, on Sunday. According to TEPCO, units one and two were unaffected, Kyodo said.The Japan Meteorological Agency said on Sunday that a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan at around 03:24 GMT. The meteorological agency said that the quake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers (18 miles). There was no threat of a tsunami.Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the quake’s magnitude at 5.4, saying that it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) off the coast of Japan, southeast of Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture.The earthquake was felt in both Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, according to Kyodo. There were no reports of damages.

