Finland Can Promise No PKK Threat to Turkey Will Come From Finnish Soil - Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Sunday his country can give Turkey guarantees that it will not harbor members of the...
Turkey has objected to Finland's and Sweden's membership in NATO after accusing the two Nordic nations of supporting PKK insurgency.
15:41 GMT 22.05.2022 (Updated: 17:04 GMT 22.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign MinistryFinnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto attends a news conference
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto attends a news conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
National flags in NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)
