Finland Can Promise No PKK Threat to Turkey Will Come From Finnish Soil - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Sunday his country can give Turkey guarantees that it will not harbor members of the... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-22T15:41+0000

2022-05-22T15:41+0000

2022-05-22T17:04+0000

turkey

nato

finland

pekka haavisto

Turkey has objected to Finland’s and Sweden’s membership in NATO after accusing the two Nordic nations of supporting PKK insurgency.He said he now believed that Finland’s accession to NATO could take a few weeks. This comes days after Haavisto suggested that Helsinki was just days away from a breakthrough in accession talks. The deadline is the NATO summit in late June."I am optimistic that the problems will be solved, but it may take some time," he added.Turkey has demanded that Finland hand over terror suspects, something that Haavisto said could only happen if rule-of-law is observed.

turkey

finland

