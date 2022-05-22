https://sputniknews.com/20220522/disgraced-lawyer-michael-avenatti-apologises-to-stormy-daniels-ahead-of-his-sentencing-reports-say-1095696930.html

Disgraced Lawyer Michael Avenatti Apologises to Stormy Daniels Ahead of His Sentencing, Reports Say

Infamous attorney Michael Avenatti has apologised to his former client Stormy Daniels for defrauding thousands from her, as he faces yet another prison term, New York Post reported.Avenatti's legal team asked the court not to sentence him to a long term, saying that the convictions have already destroyed his life.Prosecutors will file their own recommendations this month, ahead of the sentencing, which is scheduled for 2 June.Avenatti was convicted in February of stealing $300,000 of an $800,000 book advance for Daniels' memoire book "Full Disclosure", published in 2018. According to the court, he was "blatantly lying" to Daniels and stealing from her to "maintain his extravagant lifestyle".The disgraced attorney previously received a 30-month sentence for an attempt to extort $25 million from Nike. At the time, the lawyer was representing youth basketball coach Gary Franklin, who sued Nike for ending the sponsorship of his league.However, Avenatti hijacked the client's claims, as he wanted to weaponise the fame he received after lawsuits against president Trump. The lawyer threatened to make embarrassing statements about the corporation on social media if they refused to pay him.

